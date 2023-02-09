Blake pulls out ranking tourney

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The six-time national champion was scheduled to begin her campaign against Kevi-Ann Quamina on Wednesday night, but did not show up at the venue and officials of her club FMT confirmed that she was forced to pull out at the last minute.
Blake has been busy with the schools tournament during the day and the Express was unable to reach her for a comment yesterday.
Since this tournament is round-robin, the 36-year-old could still play and two of her five other matches in Group B were billed to take place last night.
Chequeda De Boulet was the favourite from the start, but without Blake in the field she is not expected to be challenged.
After not dropping more than 11 points in a single game from any of her first four matches over the first two nights, the 21-year-old crushed Brianna Morang 21-4, 21-1 to conclude her campaign in Group A.
The top two players from each group will qualify for top four playoff next week and De Boulet will be joined by Cathline Ramroop in the second and final stage.
Ramroop whipped Tenniya Tobias 21-12, 21-7 for her fourth straight-set victory.
Amara Urquhart, who took down Destiny Rattan 21-10, 21-9 on Wednesday night, could be the favourite in Group B in the absence of Blake.
The others involved are Rachel Ragoonanan, Shivani Koon-Beharry and Quamina.
After winning four matches each over the first two nights, Travis Sinanan and Anuj Talwar prevailed again to finish on top of their respective groups and book places in the top six men’s playoff next week.
Leon Cassie won twice on Monday night and three times the following night to qualify from Group F.
Action in Groups A, B and C began after press time last night and will continue from 6 p.m. today and conclude Monday night.