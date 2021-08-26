Blame on us

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard will be seeking to gain that winning momentum today after his team’s opening 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) loss by nine runs against the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) yesterday at Warner Park, St Kitts.
Twenty-two-runs in the final over, mainly facilitated by Akeal Hosein’s power-hitting, was flattering to the final score in a match in which GAW’s skipper, Nicholas Pooran, and his men systematically ripped through the TKR batting.
A 19th over wicket-maiden by Romario Shepherd (three for 15) effectively determined the outcome.
Pollard will be looking for an improvement in performance in all departments today against the Barbados Royals from 7 p.m. at the same venue, but mainly in the batting. TKR’s most fruitful partnership yesterday was an eighth wicket 21-run stand between Denesh Ramdin (28) and Hosein.
But the West Indies white ball skipper recognised the slide to defeat yesterday started with Lendl Simmons’ dropped catch at long-on that let off Shimron Hetmyer (54, 41 balls, four fours, two sixes) in the 17th over. The Guyanese “leftie” batted for 13.5 overs of the GAW innings before eventually being dismissed attempting a six on the final ball.
“I thought we gave them too many runs, dropped a few catches at the back end. We weren’t as sharp as we normally are. And I think Hetty in the back there—getting that wicket at that point in time would have made a bit of a difference in terms of the score, ten to 15 runs too much. Then we lost wickets in clusters. We only have ourselves to blame for not getting over the line in this one,” Pollard said afterwards.
Despite the fielding and bowling mis-steps, Pollard believed the 142 for seven the Warriors posted was still attainable.
“I thought 140 on this track, we were right into the game on a ground like this, despite how the wicket might have played,” he said. “I thought nine out of ten times we are going to win these sort of matches; so for us, I just think we just have to ask ourselves a couple questions and we will get the answers and then we have to roll on.”
Indeed, the bowling—with spinners Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein both taking two for 17 from their four allotted overs—did the job.
“Positives are we bowled well from ten to 18 overs. Up until the 18th over, I think we were pretty decent,” said Pollard.
With the Amazon Warriors 106 for four after 14.4 overs after Pollard won the toss and inserted Pooran and company, the captain’s assessment seemed spot-on. Pooran, the winning captain, said: “I don’t win tosses but toss doesn’t decide results. That said, we wanted to start the season well since TKR are a very good team.
“It was tough for us at the beginning, but we fought till the end. Hetty played well. We thought if Odean (Smith) plays he may bat at number eight, but in the Powerplay we thought he can do something at number three. On a track like this, our spinners did well and we kept staying in the game with the wickets. I was a bit disappointed with our last over with the ball, but that is cricket for you.”
Man-of-the-Match Smith—24 from 15 balls with two fours and one six, and two for ten—relished the opportunity to maintain pressure with both bat and ball. He said: “The wicket was not easy to bat on, wanted to just make full use. My message was to go out and go for it whenever the ball was in my area. It was difficult to bat on, so I knew their batters would have it tough, too.”
He added: “A win early on is a good opportunity to move forward strong.”
However, with their 12-match unbeaten run from 2020 broken yesterday, Pollard and TKR will attempt to quickly regain the winning habit today at the Royals’ expense. In the first match today from 10 a.m., the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings open their campaign.