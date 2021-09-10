Blanket CPL finish in store

If the 2021 league stage of the Hero Caribbean Premier League were a two-lap race, it would be heading for a blanket finish this weekend.
With the final two days of the preliminary matches beginning today, it is still mathematically possible for all six teams to grab the top four places and reach the semi-finals next week.
Best-placed at the moment are defending champions, the Trinbago Knight Riders and early pace-setters, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who each have ten points from eight matches.
But right behind them in order are the Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors all on eight points, with the Barbados Royals four points further back. Convincing victories in their final two games - both against the Kings - could sneak them into the final four. But even then, they would also require one of the Amazon Warriors and the Tallawahs to lose both matches when those sides meet each other today and tomorrow.
For TKR and the Patriots, they can split their two games this weekend and be safe for the semis.
But on Thursday, the Tallawahs took a giant stride towards clinching a semi spot with a dominant 55-run victory over the Kings. The win was defined by a pulsating Kennar Lewis half-century.
The barrel-chested right-hander blasted a 24-ball 56 to power the Tallawahs to 211 all out off their 20 overs, with in-form Shamarh Brooks weighing in with 34 off 29 balls and superstar all-rounder Andre Russell thumping a 15-ball 31.
With Imad Wasim (27) and captain Rovman Powell (22) also producing cameos, the Tallawahs posted their second total in excess of 200 for the tournament to earn their fourth win.
In reply, Mark Deyal top-scored with 33 from 17 deliveries and Roston Chase and Andre Fletcher both got starts with 30, but all failed to carry on as the Kings were dismissed for 156 at the start of the penultimate over at Warner Park.
Left-arm spinner Wasim claimed three for 34 after being handed the new ball, while seamers Carlos Brathwaite (two for 13) and Russell (two for 34) picked up two wickets apiece to stall the innings.
“I think we’ve just found a little loophole in the Kings,” Powell said in reference to their 200-plus total against Kings in the tournament opener.
“They struggle in a sense with the Powerplay overs and at the back end, and we decided as a team we were going to try and capitalise on that and we did that in the two games.”
The defeat for Kings was their fourth, leaving them fourth in the standings.
Captain Fa Du Plessis, who fell cheaply for six in the second over of the run chase, said the Kings lacked someone to anchor the innings.
“I’m disappointed that we lost by so many runs. We were really well poised there to get the chase underway,” the South African pointed out.
“But obviously with a big total like that you have to keep going, so you need someone to bat through and play a really good innings – 70, 80, 90-plus – to win the game.
“Unfortunately we lost our way a little bit there but a lot of positives up until that point.”
Summarised scores:
Tallawahs 211, 20 overs (Kennar Lewis 56, Shamarh Brooks 34, Andre Russell 31,Imad Wasim 27, Rovman Powell 22; Jeavor Royal 3/37, Kadeem Alleyne 3/53)
vs Kings 156, 18.1 overs (Mark Deyal 33, Roston Chase 30, Andre Fletcher 30; Imad Wasim 3/34, Carlos Brathwaite 2/13, Andre Russell 2/34
---Tallawahs won by 55 runs
Man-of-the-Match: Kennar Lewis
Today’s
matches:
Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings,
10 a.m.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 2.30 p.m.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders,
7 p.m.