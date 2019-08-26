DENNIS ALLEN

Keston Bledman picked up silver in the men’s 100 metres dash at the Brussels Grand Prix, in Belgium, last Friday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star got to the line in 10.36 seconds to finish just behind Dutchman Hensley Paulina, the winner in 10.34. Canadian Sam Effah clocked 10.40 to finish third.

In July, Bledman grabbed 100m gold at the NGC NAAA National Open Championships with a season’s best 10.20 seconds clocking. Earlier this month, at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, the US-based athlete reached the 100m final, but had to settle for cellar position in the eight-man championship race in 10.43.

Bledman, however, would not be denied a medal at the Lima Games. The 31-year-old sprinter ran the second leg for T&T in the 4x100m relay, teaming up with Jerod Elcock, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux for silver in 38.46 seconds. That clocking could earn T&T a lane in the men’s 4x1 at the September 27 to October 6 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. With 16 teams qualifying for the event, T&T were in 15th spot on the latest official list, published by the IAAF on August 13.

