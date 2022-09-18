BLM bowled out

Everywhere for the past week the talk around town has been about the Trinbago Knight Riders.
From deflation at the opening loss of the home week to the Barbados Royals, to elation at getting the better of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, to jubilation despite making heavy weather of a modest chase against the Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday night at the Brian Lara Stadium.
Ahead of last night’s home finale against the St Lucia Kings in Tarouba some were making last-minute adjustments to their usual Sunday schedule to prioritise the fixture and all the attendant preparation required to be on time – imagine that: Trinis desperate to be on time! -- for the game, whether it was in person at the venue or in front of the television or, as is the habit of some real die-hard sports fans in my area: setting up the projector to watch the game on the wall outside in an area decorated with patriotic seasonal buntings, all dominated though by a flag standing proudly in support of TKR.
All perfectly understandable because in this, the tenth season of the Caribbean Premier League, it is arguable that no nation has bought into the T20 franchise arrangement like the fans of this country, notwithstanding all of the presumed outrage when the Caribbean T20 was disbanded in 2013 and replaced later that year by the CPL.
What is not understandable though, or indeed acceptable, is the manner in which the CPL has abandoned a social message which we, the people of the Caribbean, should be advocating without apology given a complex, tortuous history involving slavery, indentureship and a still debilitatingly powerful colonial influence.
Why aren’t teams taking a knee at the start of CPL games this year in recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement?
Maybe racism and discrimination are uncomfortable topics to highlight, especially when you’re reaching out to global audiences and, more specifically, a major cricketing market like India where colourism is the elephant in the room. Surely though there are enough players of prominence, conscience and awareness in the six franchises who can and should get the message across to whoever is in charge of these things – be it Cricket West Indies, the CPL hierarchy, the broadcast rights holders or maybe even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (given that their influence spreads far and wide) – that, in this part of the world, racism in particular and discrimination in general must be highlighted as a matter of course.
Look, West Indies teams have been taking the knee since their first series in England just over two years ago in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in the United States by a white police officer in May of that year. And it really shouldn’t matter who is uncomfortable with the gesture because it is blindingly obvious that those who resist any form of acknowledgement of injustices based on race and skin colour are either comfortable with the status quo or so steeped in a colonial mindset that they feel uncomfortable, even today, with pointing out the depth and breadth of racism, especially towards black people.
That argument about gestures like taking a knee or raising a fist having lost its effectiveness is intended to make light of these efforts, even when, more and more, issues of reparations for past injustices or the returning of stolen treasures or just the fundamental acknowledgment of responsibility for horrific crimes against humanity are moving beyond shallow rhetoric into real, meaningful action.
Of course there is a very long way to go in that regard simply because the impact of five centuries of the imposition of a global social order in which a minority - white people - were presented as superior to all others to the extent of some - like black people - being rendered sub-human will only be reduced over many, many decades of activism supported by meaningful action.
So whether or not it makes visiting players uncomfortable (remember Quinton de Kock opting out of the South Africa side for the match against the West Indies at last year’s World T20 after the team was mandated to take a knee?), the CPL is a Caribbean event first and foremost and the Caribbean is a part of the world which should be at the very vanguard of the fight against racism and discrimination.
And if you’re thinking this is really not an issue at all anymore, contemplate the reaction in Spain to black Brazilian footballer Vinicius Jr doing some dance moves whenever the striker scores for Real Madrid and the venom directed at him ahead of yesterday’s La Liga fixture against city rivals Atletico.
So yes, wave the flag for TKR if you will. At the same time though ask why BLM has fallen out of favour?