The Block-Up Inc. Primary Schools Cricket League returned on April 25 for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and it has picked up where it left off by providing much needed structured competition for budding cricketers.
The annual 12-over cricket competition is geared to post-SEA students who were initially targeted as they had more “free” time in the third academic term and it will also act as a destresser for both SEA teachers and students.
The Block-Up Inc. cricket competition that started in 1983, and the competition, in its emerging stages focussed mainly on eight primary schools in the Curepe area. It has since grown to include schools in the St George East Educational District, from Arima to St Joseph.
The pre-pandemic numbers boasted of approximately 40 schools, however, limited sponsorship has reduced this year’s competition to 20 schools.
Despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the competition still managed to attract sponsors for the 2023 season in the Trinidad Tissue Company Limited.
Inspired by a poem by the late Brother Resistance urging black youths to get off the “Block”, the name “Block Up” was chosen by past community group members, Glenn Ramjag and the late Norris Deonarine.
The present organiser of the Block-Up league Farouk Deonarine, one of the original community group members, continues to run the competition which has grown into an expansive, co-operative network which includes the Ministry of Education (MOE) supervisors, principals, teachers, pupils, parents, coaches and cricket officials.
The 2023 competition consists of both league and knockout segments, and is being played at Constantine Ground, Macoya.
The matches are played with a weighted wind ball that must be bowled. Additionally, there are no leg before wicket (lbw) dismissals. Wides and no-balls account for two runs each and they are not bowled over.
Bowlers are restricted to a maximum of three overs per bowler. Other than that, the game follows most other rudimentary cricket rules.
Over the years, Block-Up Inc. has contributed to the development of many young cricketers, acting as a springboard for rising stars of the game.
T&T senior players like Tion Webster, Keagan Simmons, Leonardo Julien and Isaiah Rajah would have all played in the competition the early stages of their careers.
While it provides competition on the field, the tournament, according to the organisers, also helps to develop many positive attributes for pupils which is one of the reasons why they are calling for more assistance to be directed to this competition to ensure its longevity.
The League segment of the competition concludes on May 24.