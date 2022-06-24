Blue Devils tame Giants, clinch T10 Blast title

LOVE him or not, David John-Williams will always be remembered as the president to finally get the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) a home.

The former TTFA president (2015-19) died early yesterday. He was the founder and president of the W Connection Football Club who possessed a genuine passion and dedication for the growth of the sport.

John-Williams loved culture and thought himself to be a good disc jockey (DJ) as he sometimes deejayed at his W Connection’s team matches-- where he dusted off the foreign and local classics.