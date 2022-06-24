Blue Devils tame Giants, clinch T10 Blast title

At one stage this season, the Scorpions/Titans Blue Devils looked to be out of contention for the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast title but they showed up when it mattered, defying the odds to be crowned champions of the second edition of the tournament.
After five matches in the group stage, the Blue Devils were in last place with three losses and two wash outs. From there, they won three of their last five games to sneak into the play-offs where they upset top team Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in Thursday’s semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
They returned to the Southern venue yesterday to defeat Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants by six wickets to finish on top.
Yesterday, the Leatherback Giants batted first and posted 97 for seven off their ten overs with Terrance Hinds providing a batting boost with a 23-ball 46.
In reply, the Blue Devils, led by ‘Player of the Match’ Mario Belcon’s 45 off 23 balls at the top of the innings, made light work of the chase despite the match coming down to the final over. In the end, the Blue Devils reached 99 for four off 9.1 overs to clinch the trophy and the $100,000 first prize.
Belcon smashed three sixes and five fours to get the chase off to a good start but he was run out before the winning runs were scored.
The Blue Devils needed 24 off the final three overs with two wickets down when Vishan Jagessar smacked Hinds down the ground for six. But Belcon was run out in the same over attempting a quick single bringing skipper Rayad Emrit to the middle.
Jagessar’s dismissal in the penultimate over added some late drama but Emrit kept a cool head, hitting the first ball of Andrew Rambaran’s final over for a straight four to spark celebrations for the men in blue.
The Leatherback Giants walked away with the $50,000 consolation prize while the losing semi-finalists, Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers and Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, pocketed $20,000 each.
The Cavaliers and the Scorchers squared off in the third-place play-off yesterday with the Cavaliers winning by 48 runs.
Batting first, the Cocrico Cavaliers posted 147 for two with Denesh Ramdin hitting 53 not out. The Scarlet Ibis Scorchers replied with 99 for five with Kamil Pooran hitting 31.
Summarised Scores:
(Final)
Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 97-7 (10 overs) (Terrance Hinds 46; Christopher Vincent 2/7, Shannon Gabriel 2/13) vs Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 99-4 (9.1 overs) (Mario Belcon 45; Yannic Cariah 2/14)
—Blue Devils won by 6 wickets
(Third-Place playoff)
Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers 147-2 (10 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 53 n.o., Akeem Alvarez 32 n.o.) vs Fide Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 99-5 (10 overs) (Kamil Pooran 31; Bryan Charles 2/23)
—Cocrico Cavaliers won by 48 runs