Blue Devils whip Steelpan Players in T10 opener

The Blue Devils started the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast with a bang, defeating the Steelpan Players by six wickets in the opening game of the fourth edition of the competition at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.
Sent in to bat first, the Players were restricted to 93 for five despite Denesh Ramdin’s unbeaten 38. Adrian Ali top-scored for the Devils in the run chase, hitting 29 to earn the Player of the Match award, as they reached 94 for four to clinch the victory with a ball to spare. While yesterday’s first game went down to the final two balls, the second match of the opening day double-header was a one-side affair with the Soca Kings whipping debutants Parakeet Buccaneers by eight wickets in a match that saw the return to competitive action by West Indies pacer Jayden Seales for the first time since his knee surgery in December.
Seales had fun with the bat, smashing 20 not out for the Buccaneers as they posted 82 for six off their ten overs.
The fast bowler returned with the ball to grab one wicket for 22 runs from his two overs but the Buccaneers never had enough runs on the board to challenge the Kings who eased to 83 for two with ten balls to spare.
Kirstan Kallicharan led the charge for the Kings, hitting 34 off 25 balls including a four off Christopher Vincent to seal the win.
Dejourn Charles also played a key role in the run chase, hitting 35 off 18 balls before being caught off the bowling of Seales in the eighth over with the score on 72.
Earlier, the Kings took control of the match following the run out of Evin Lewis for duck in the first over. The Buccaneers quickly slipped to 41 for five after six overs before Seales boosted the score, pulling Justin Manick for four to mid-wicket before hitting the medium pacer for a straight six off a no-ball.
The tournament continues today with Giants T&T by MAC Group taking on defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at noon, followed by a clash between Cocrico Cavaliers and Rungetters from 2.30 p.m.
Summarised Scores:
Steelpan Players 93-5 (10 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 38 n.o.; Stephawn Solomon 2/12) vs Blue Devils 94-4 (9.5 overs) (Adrian Ali 29, Daniel Williams 22, Ewart Nicholson 21 n.o., Teshawn Castro 20; Anderson Phillip 2/17) — Blue Devils won by 6 wickets
Parakeet Buccaneers 82-6 (10 overs) (Jayden Seales 20 n.o.; Ancil Bhagan 2/7, Nicholas Ali 2/11) vs Soca Kings 83-2 (8.2 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 34 n.o.) — Soca Kings won by 8 wickets