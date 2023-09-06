SOME of the old favourites are expected to make a return, as the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation promises a bigger and better show with the staging of the 2023 Senior National Body & Fitness Championship on Saturday.
The competition is scheduled for Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, beginning at 7 p.m., and is just the second “Senior” to be held since 2019, when the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to sport.
Last year, Stephen Markwell won both the men’s bodybuilding lightweight and classique physique titles. Tobago’s Angela Campbell retained the Women’s Physique while Nikkita Romain completed the junior and senior women’s Bikini fitness double. Evan Jackson of City Gym in Port of Spain won the heavyweight men’s division, with Nigel Goring of Fitness Center Gym, Maraval, in second, and Maurice Cleon Pierre of Raw Fitness, third.
Venezuelan Helmis Morales Escalona won the muscular men’s physique division, while Anthony Clarke defeated 2019 second-placed Haroon Henry in the men’s physique category.
For this year’s Championships, competition will be held in all the major categories, namely bodybuilding, physiques Bikini and Men’s Physique. Athlete Registration will be held tomorrow at Cascadia Hotel from 7-9pm. Advance tickets cost $200 can be purchased online at island e-ticket, https://islandetickets.com. Tickets bought at the door cost $230.