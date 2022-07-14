No money, no show.
With no funds of its own to host two national body and fitness championships, the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilding Federation (TTBBF) has made an urgent appeal to the National Lotteries Control Board for fund to host two national championships events.
TTBBF president Susana Hadad has requested just under $.2 million from the NLCB, whose early mandate was to provide funding for sport and cultural activity. In a letter to the NLCB , Hadad confirmed what she had said in an earlier interview with the Trinidad Express, indicating that her organisation was financially challenged. She wrote NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis urgently seeking assistance.
Following a two-year layoff due to the Covid 19 epidemic, the TTBBF had hoped to host the National Junior Championships next month and the Senior Championships in October. The National Championship are the only two major tournaments available to local body and fitness athletes.
“We are thus seeking the assistance of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) in the amount of $188,350.00 to cover the expenses of our upcoming Championships,” Hadad wrote to Nancis.
The TTBBC is also seeking $91,100.00 to host the Junior Championship on August 20 at Cascadia Hotel and an additional$97,250.00 to host the Senior Championships on October 16 at the same traditional venue.
In making a case for sponsorship, Hadad outlined the financial difficulties faced by the organisation in the past two years and also the longevity of her organisation.
“The past years, through the hosting of our National Championships, have allowed us to introduce new categories, raise competing standards, attract sponsors and increase the level of participation while being able to meet our monthly budgeted obligations. However, due to the COovid-19 pandemic we have been facing extreme financial challenges from 2020 until now.”
She continued: “The Trinidad Tobago Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (TTBBF) is one of the oldest sporting organisations in the country and by extension the region. It has been in existence since 1953 and has been the first franchise holder under Mr Herman Chin Goon. The TTBBF provides discipline and excellence in the sport of bodybuilding and fitness.”