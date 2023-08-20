Bogus money talk

Da’is all?
That was my initial reaction to the lead sports story in these pages last Wednesday which reported Trinidad and Tobago Football Association technical director Anton Corneal saying that it would take a million dollars a year to prepare any national team to qualify for a youth World Cup.
Of course, a million dollars is a substantial amount of money for any ordinary person. But in the context of all that goes into properly preparing a full squad of players (22 at least, not forgetting support staff) for such an undertaking, can we really say that a figure which breaks down to just over $83,000 per month is anywhere close to exorbitant?
Then yesterday, also in these pages, Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association president Sherry-Ann Blackburn, who apparently needed the dismal showing at last month’s World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa to confirm what most observers have known for years, lamented the lack of money and other resources to get the sport here back to where it once was.
Don’t get me wrong: it is not that adequate funding and comprehensive infrastructural support are insignificant challenges. Obviously, they are for small territories and therefore small economies like us. But are they the fundamental reasons why so many of our team sports—and we can go regional to include West Indies cricket in the conversation—are either stagnating or sliding downwards at different speeds?
My flat answer is no. Even if we had all the money in the world, all the infrastructure and the best technical expertise available, we would still be generally under-achieving—notwithstanding the occasional performance spike —because of deep-rooted issues related to attitude, incompetence, greed and, that perennial nemesis for us, corruption.
This is a nation that has grown so comfortable with mediocrity across decades and generations to the extent that most of us are incapable of grasping concepts like integrity, efficiency, productivity and a proper work ethic.
So players and their coaches, in all team sports, speak confidently about how hard they are training and how fit and ready they are, only to be exposed as woefully deficient in the unsympathetic spotlight of international competition. This “money is the problem” crutch disintegrates completely, unless we choose to be blind to the obvious, when we see our representatives’ lack of fitness being mercilessly exploited by proper opponents.
I can already hear the armada of apologists, comfortably ensconced in their cocoons of laziness, insisting that it takes big money to get the best fitness coaches and their array of ropes, cones and rope ladders to get our players to a level of world-class fitness. Rubbish. No amount of money and quality will ever transform a deficient environment when the system is so corrupt and accommodating to the extent that even the very basics of a productive, competitive culture are non-existent.
And that’s it. If we can’t even come to terms with the basics, not just in sport but in every facet of what should constitute a properly functioning society, where is the evidence to suggest that throwing millions at a rotten system will result in anything positive?
Before going to the final point, which right-thinking private sector organisations, even the few who are not the johnny-come-lately variety of bandwagonnists, will invest significant funding at a development level, confident in the knowledge that the administrators entrusted with the resources will utilise them as intended?
We like to get tied up in all sorts of fancy technicalities so that those who would dare to ask questions are made to look or sound foolish if they can’t tell the difference between a beep test and a Beep Beep the Roadrunner test.
But last week during a BBC television documentary on Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, one of his early club coaches, Alf Ingve Berntsen, outlined the basic requirements of all those under his care: be on time, do your best…and behave.
Not very complicated, is it? In fact, I am sure many are right now nodding in approval at this very simple yet time-honoured formula, not just for sporting success but overall personal development. Yet how many of us even attempt to abide by these straightforward principles?
This is contradictory quagmire in which we seem content to languish. We know what is the right thing to do. We admire it being done by others. We may even go to the extent of endorsing it wholeheartedly to all and sundry.
Yet, and this is the crippling part, we don’t think those principles apply to ourselves and that we are the exceptions to these fundamental rules; that we can get away with just sliding by or even prospering—or what we think is prospering—because this corrupt society accommodates such inefficiency.
No amount of money can change that.