‘BOL-ed’ over

Moving on from the ill-fated Avec Sport kit deal, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association through its normalisation committee has entered into a new partnership with another company.
Yesterday the Miami-based sport apparel company BOL announced a two-year partnership with the TTFA.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association believes that this new partnership with BOL Football is a great strategic alliance and opportunity,” said normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad said via press release yesterday. “We look forward to working together to develop products that resonate with the hearts of the players, staff, fans and all Trinbagonians.”
The release did not give financial details of the partnership with a company that only has one other deal with a sport team. BOL Football agreed terms with the Montserrat Football Association on March 17.
“We want our new kits to exude the confidence, strength and bravery of this team,” said Tiago Pinto, who was described as a former Nike executive and co-founder of BOL. “We believe in celebrating the beautiful game and our hope is supporters around the world will find that same joy through our apparel designs.”
The Miami company said it “will equally incentivise Trinidad and Tobago for the performance achievements of both the Men’s and Women’s national teams in order to recognise TTFA’s efforts and vision for the future of all. An extensive annual product collection will be provided au gratis and the deal will also include a revenue-sharing programme for team branded products sold around the world.”
The previous kit deal involving the Football Association and Avec Sports, declared to be valued at TT$25million became a controversial one after it was revealed that the agreement had not been sanctioned by the TTFA board.
At the time, the deal was announced in February 2020, then TTFA president David John-Williams described it as “unprecedented in the TTFA’s history.” However, the deal did not last a year with the TTFA and Avec Sports reaching a settlement in 2020.