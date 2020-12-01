Bollywood meets Hollywood

Exciting times are ahead for T20 cricket and Knight Riders family.
This is the view of Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde on the announcement that the Knight Riders Group will be investing in making a T20 franchise tournament a reality in the United States by 2022.
Having already expanded from the Indian Premier League to Caribbean Premier League, the Knight Riders Group are now turning their attention to North America via a partnership with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) to develop Major League Cricket in the USA.
The Knight Riders Group, majority owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has agreed to a major investment in American cricket via a long-term strategic partnership that will include financial investment and significant expertise to help ACE develop a T20 franchise tournament.
In a media release yesterday, ACE announced that the Knight Riders Group, owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), has agreed to a significant long-term investment in the future of American cricket as they become stakeholders in Major League Cricket.
The Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions (2012, 2014) while the Trinbago Knight Riders, based in Trinidad and Tobago, T20 have won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) four times in the last six seasons, which included a record unbeaten championship run in 2020.
Borde called the partnership a natural marriage for the Knight Riders brand and something that the Knight Riders family in the Caribbean will be embracing.
“The investment in Major League Cricket shows the best ambitions to create opportunities to build the Knight Riders brand into a truly global brand,” Borde told the Express yesterday.
“United States have always been a market that was ripe for investment as it is home to over 30 million cricket lovers. The marketing of the game and its spin-off effects from an economics stand point can only benefit all concerned,” he added.
Borde dubbed it “Bollywood meets Hollywood” and said that “TKR will certainly benefit as its brand equity will be further enhanced globally.”
He said the partnership will also serve to market Trinidad and Tobago as a preferred destination and because both tournaments will be played on western time, he said the marketing possibilities will be huge and can even bring in more revue to the region.
Shah Rukh Khan, commenting on the long-term agreement, said: “For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA. We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years.”
Major League Cricket will be exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket.
The tournament will feature six franchises from major cities across the US.