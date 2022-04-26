Bonkowsky marches on in ‘Pan Am’

NICHOLAS BONKOWSKY was in tremendous form, but Chequeda De Boulet failed to clear the first hurdle when the Pan American Individual Badminton Championships served off yesterday in El Salvador.

Bonkowsky, a Canadian whose mother hails from Trinidad, crushed Rafael Mora of Costa Rica 21-3, 21-5 and will tackle Brazilian Jonathan Matias today for a place in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, victory for De Boulet would have earned her a meeting against the second-seed today, but she went down 21-10, 15-21, 21-15 to Costa Rican Cristal Villarreal Zapata. The two T&T players were billed to come up against a pair of Americans after press time in the first round of the mixed doubles draw.

Bonkowsky, who last flew the red, white and black flag at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, in Australia, is also in the doubles draw. He and his Guyanese partner did not have to pick up their racquets to advance to the last 16 as their Jamaican opponents failed to show yesterday.

The 33-year-old former national champion first represented the country in 2015, competing in the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship in Dominican Republic.

De Boulet, based in Germany for the last six months, captured multiple medals in juniors and seniors in the 2018 and ’19 editions of CAREBACO and swept the Triple Crown (singles, doubles and mixed doubles) in the last edition of the National Championships three years ago. PJ Williams, this country’s only referee accredited by the Badminton World Federation in the Pan American region, is officiating in the competition.

EYE OPENER

EYE OPENER

Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 women’s team head coach Jason Spence is hoping for a “more resilient performance” from his charges when they close off the group stage of their CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship campaign against Mexico this evening in the Dominican Republic from 7 p.m.

The T&T coach also asked that the fans “keep rallying around the team and give them the positive support they need and deserve” and is confident this group of players are destined for future success.

Pollard will be missed

Pollard will be missed

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has expressed sadness at the retirement of white ball captain Kieron Pollard, and said the player would be missed.

Pollard 34, announced his surprise retirement from international cricket last week, after leading the Windies in 63 T20 and One-Day Internationals combined, winning 26 of them.

Failure for Hetmyer but Rajasthan win to go top

Shimron Hetmyer had little impact but Rajasthan Royals marched to their third win on the trot and sixth of the season, with a convincing 29-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

The West Indies left-hander scored only three but Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 56 off 31 balls fired Royals up to 144 for eight off their 20 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shotokan back at it

Shotokan back at it

It may have been over two years, but The Shotokan Karate-do International Federation Kanazawa Group Trinidad and Tobago (SKIF-KG-TT) was back at it.

The karate club took to the competition mats for the first time since 2019 as they hosted their Republic Bank-sponsored annual National Championships on Saturday at the La Joya Auditorium.

Red Force begin 3-day match

The Trinidad and Red Force will step up their preparations for the second half of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament, to be played in Trinidad next month, with a three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex starting today.

Imran Khan will lead one of the teams while Joshua Da Silva will lead the other as the players get their first taste of the longer version of the game after playing mainly limited overs cricket since the end of the first half of the first-class season in February.