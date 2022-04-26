Bonkowsky marches on in ‘Pan Am’

NICHOLAS BONKOWSKY was in tremendous form, but Chequeda De Boulet failed to clear the first hurdle when the Pan American Individual Badminton Championships served off yesterday in El Salvador.
Bonkowsky, a Canadian whose mother hails from Trinidad, crushed Rafael Mora of Costa Rica 21-3, 21-5 and will tackle Brazilian Jonathan Matias today for a place in the round of 16.
Meanwhile, victory for De Boulet would have earned her a meeting against the second-seed today, but she went down 21-10, 15-21, 21-15 to Costa Rican Cristal Villarreal Zapata. The two T&T players were billed to come up against a pair of Americans after press time in the first round of the mixed doubles draw.
Bonkowsky, who last flew the red, white and black flag at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, in Australia, is also in the doubles draw. He and his Guyanese partner did not have to pick up their racquets to advance to the last 16 as their Jamaican opponents failed to show yesterday.
The 33-year-old former national champion first represented the country in 2015, competing in the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship in Dominican Republic.
De Boulet, based in Germany for the last six months, captured multiple medals in juniors and seniors in the 2018 and ’19 editions of CAREBACO and swept the Triple Crown (singles, doubles and mixed doubles) in the last edition of the National Championships three years ago. PJ Williams, this country’s only referee accredited by the Badminton World Federation in the Pan American region, is officiating in the competition.