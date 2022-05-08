BRENDON BOODOO starred with the bat and ball as Flamingos defeated Scarlet Ibis in the Sports and Culture Fund sponsored Under-16 Cup tournament on Friday.
The spin bowler took three for 21 in his ten overs as Scarlet Ibis were restricted to 147 all out in 49 of the allotted 50 overs. Boodoo returned to score 40 with four boundaries as Flamingos raced to victory, ending on 148 for four in 32.4 overs.
Taking first knock at Gilbert Park in California, Scarlet Ibis were immediately in trouble, losing their first wicket with just one run on the board and were soon 17 for two. But Christian Lall (36) and Renaldo Fournillier (27) steadied the ship to get their team to a respectable total.
Boodoo was well supported in the bowling department by Alexander Chase (two for 25) and Thomas Walsh (two for 13).
In their run chase, Boodoo anchored the innings for Flamingos with valuable partnerships. Wicketkeeper Nial Maingot was undefeated on 19, Rajeev Ramgoolie chipped in with 17, Chase posted 16 and Luke Ali scored 15 at the top of the order.