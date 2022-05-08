BRENDON BOODOO starred with the bat and ball as Flamingos defeated Scarlet Ibis in the Sports and Culture Fund sponsored Under-16 Cup tournament on Friday.

The spin bowler took three for 21 in his ten overs as Scarlet Ibis were restricted to 147 all out in 49 of the allotted 50 overs. Boodoo returned to score 40 with four boundaries as Flamingos raced to victory, ending on 148 for four in 32.4 overs.

Taking first knock at Gilbert Park in California, Scarlet Ibis were immediately in trouble, losing their first wicket with just one run on the board and were soon 17 for two. But Christian Lall (36) and Renaldo Fournillier (27) steadied the ship to get their team to a respectable total.

Boodoo was well supported in the bowling department by Alexander Chase (two for 25) and Thomas Walsh (two for 13).

In their run chase, Boodoo anchored the innings for Flamingos with valuable partnerships. Wicketkeeper Nial Maingot was undefeated on 19, Rajeev Ramgoolie chipped in with 17, Chase posted 16 and Luke Ali scored 15 at the top of the order.

T&T teams settle for bronze medals

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s teams were forced to settle for bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship Saturday night in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Under-15 combination of Malik Gopaul, Sekel McIntosh and Ethan Ramcharan were beaten 3-0 by the Dominican Republic.

Bravo guides QPCC I into T20 semis

Darren Bravo struck an unbeaten half-century to guide Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC I) into the semi-finals of the Premiership 1 T20 Festival, yesterday.

In the first match of the double-header at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, West Indies left-hander Bravo compiled a brisk 55 not out off 47 balls (seven fours, one six) to see QPCC I to an eight-wicket victory over PowerGen Penal Sports. The Parkites reached 123 for two in pursuit of 119 for victory, the win coming with a full four overs to spare.

Rangers regain lead

Likewise, Police FC also won yesterday, defeating Central Soccer World (CSW) 3-1 to move to second spot and 18-points - their only defeat this season coming from a 2-1 defeat to Rangers. The “Army” stay a close third on 17 points, having won five matches and drawn twice this season.

WE’RE WAITING

ORGANISERS of the top two leagues in local football are as eager to get word on whether there will be Trinidad and Tobago Pro League or Super League football in 2022, as the general football-loving public.

Acting Pro League chairman Brent Sancho and newly-elected president of the TT Super League Lee Davis, both say they have had no word about a joint-league proposal since an initial meeting a few months ago between officials of both organisations, the normalisation committee and the Ministry of Sport.

Normalisation Committee says thanks

The members of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) normalisation committee (NC) have expressed thanks to creditors and all who participated in the exercise that led to the approval of the repayment proposal that will finally resolve the massive Trinidad & Tobago Football Association (TTFA) debt problem.

East Triple Crown for Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE captured a triple crown and Keshan Moonasar lifted two titles when the curtain fell on the East Classified Tennis Tournament Saturday at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.

With two Division A titles already in the bag, Dookie combined with Nathen Martin to defeat Cameron Wong and Jamal Alexis 6-2, 6-4 in the mixed doubles final.