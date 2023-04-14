The Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 skipper Brendan Boodoo was named Most Valuable Player of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship after guiding his team to the title with a perfect record of five wins in five games.
Boodoo took 11 wickets in the competition, including three for nine runs in eight overs in the opening round win over the Leeward Islands.
He then scored 50 runs and took two for 20 against Jamaica in the second round before hitting 82 and grabbing two for 46 against Barbados.
Boodoo grabbed three wickets for nine runs in four overs against the Windward Islands and also scored 21 runs in a low-scoring encounter.
He got one wicket against Guyana in the final round of the tournament.
The trophy for Most Wickets went to T&T off-spinner Yasir Deen who ended the tournament with 14 scalps while his teammate Christiano Ramnanan won the trophy for most wicket-keeping dismissals for his nine dismissals.
T&T’s Scyon Charles walked away with the Most Catches trophy having taken six catches.
Cricket West Indies director of cricket, Jimmy Adams congratulated all the teams and players on their performances and said that the U-15 level is “starting point” of a potential career in West Indies cricket.
“Under 15s cricket represents for CWI the first opportunity, as we strategically plan for a successful West Indies cricket future, to look at the young talent we have throughout the region.
“This is the starting point for us to produce international players. You (the players) are now part of a bigger West Indies plan,” said Adams.
The tournament was played in Antigua earlier this month.
The T&T squad returned home on Thursday night and the players were greeted by a welcome reception at the Piarco International Airport VIP lounge.
TTCB president Azim Bassarath, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe, and Peter Ghany of the Scotiabank Foundation greeted the players on Thursday night.
Scotiabank sponsored the TTCB Under-15 InterZone tournament and development programme which provided vital preparation for the cricketers ahead of the regional tournament.
Rising Stars U-15
Championships Honour Roll
Most Valuable Player of the Tournament - Brendan Boodoo (T&T): 166 runs and 11 wickets
Most Runs Scored - Earsinho Fontaine, Windward Islands: 197 from 4 innings
Most Wickets Taken - Yasir Deen (T&T): 14 wickets
Most Wicket-Keeping Dismissals - Christiano Ramanan (T&T): 9 dismissals
Most Catches in the Field - Scyon Charles (T&T): 6 catches