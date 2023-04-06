Boodoo stars as U-15s win 2nd match

Brendan Boodoo grabbed three wickets and scored 21 runs to keep the Trinidad and Tobago perfect in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship yesterday, when they defeated the Windward Islands by seven wickets in a rain-reduced 20-over game.
Boodoo took three wickets for nine runs from four overs, while off-spinner Yasir Deen had identical figures as the Windwards were restricted to 71 after they were sent in to bat first.
After losing opener Dimitri Ramjattan run out in the first over of the chase, T&T rallied to reach 75 for three off 11.5 overs to secure their second win of the campaign.
Boodoo hit 21 off 20 balls with three fours to lead the charge for T&T before he was out lbw to Leon Alexander with the score on 52.
Zane Maraj (18 not out) and Christian Lall (7 not out) ended the match quickly after that. Maraj struck two fours off Theo Edward to put T&T on the brink of victory, while Lall sealed the result with a four off the same bowler.
T&T will take on Barbados at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in round three of the competition today before facing Jamaica at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Monday and the Leeward Islands at Liberta Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Summarised scores:
Windward Islands U-15s 71 (Earsinho Fontaine 23; Yasir Deen 3/9, Brendan Boodoo 3/9) vs T&T U-15s 75-3 (Brendan Boodoo 21, Zane Maraj 18 n.o.; Leon Alexander 2/11)
—T&T won by seven wickets.