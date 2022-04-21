Boodoo to captain U-15 cricketers

Opening batsman Brendan Boodoo has been selected to captain the Trinidad and Tobago team for the Cricket West Indies regional Under-15 tournament from August 18 to 28 in Grenada.
Boodoo is one of five players named from the South East Zone side which lifted The Price Club Inter-Zone title and also skippered the South team which defeated North in the Under-15 North/South Classic last Saturday.
The other South East players in the squad are batsman Zane Maraj, Renaldo Fournillier, Israel Gonzales and Scyon Charles.
Central Zone, runners-up in the Under-15 inter zone competition got three picks comprising quick bowler Dimitri Ramjattan, Darrius Batoosingh and Aadi Ramsaran.
East, North and North East all have two representatives on the national squad, with spinner Yasir Chan Deen selected as the vice-captain.
There are also three reserves, while Brian Browne is the coach and Kelvin Mohammed, manager.
T&T are the defending champions of the regional Under-15 championship.
T&T UNDER-15 SQUAD: Brendan Boodoo (Captain), Yasir Chan Deen (Vice-Captain), Darrius Batoosingh, Dimitri Ramjattan, Cristian Lall (wicketkeeper), Zane Maraj, Maleek Jamal Lewis, Aadi Ramsaran, Ashmir Singh, Renaldo Fournillier, Ganesh Gobin, Israel Gonzales, Dominic Redhead, Scyon Charles 11
RESERVES: Tyler Ramroop, Ethan Ramcharan, Qadeer Juman
OFFICIALS: Brian Browne (Coach), Kelvin Mohammed (Manager)