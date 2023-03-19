Boodoosingh, Ragoonanan help East secure semis berth in U-19 InterZone tourney

Kavir Boodoosingh hit 113 while Saajid Ragoonanan grabbed five wickets as East secured their place in the semi-finals of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited (PLSP) Under-19 InterZone tournament with an impressive 259-run victory over North East in their final preliminary round match last Thursday.
At Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, East batted first and scored 342 for eight off their 50 overs with opening batter Boodoosingh leading the charge with the bat.
Boodoosingh, who also scored a century in the first game of the tournament, shared century stands with Vikash Ramnath (51) and Andrew Rambaran (66) to put East in control. He faced 126 balls and struck 13 fours before being dismissed in the 42nd over.
In reply, North East were dismissed for 83 with Saajid taking five for 17 off six overs and Rikki Ragoonanan snatching two for 14 off four overs.
East, who finished second in Group A, will square off against Group B winners Central in their semi-final at the National Cricket Centre on Thursday while North, who topped Group A, will tackle Group B runners up South at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Central topped Group B with a perfect record of three wins in three matches after defeating South East by six wickets last Thursday.
Summarised Scores:
South East 93 (Ricardo Chase 33; Alexander Chase 3/17, Ronillster Perreira 2/12, Rajeev Ramnath 2/22) vs Central 94-4 (Nick Ramlal 36, Rajeev Ramnath 30 n.o.; Aidan Racha 2/14) — Central won by 6 wkts
East 342-8 (Kavir Boodoosingh 113, Andrew Rambaran 66, Vikash Ramnath 51, Rondell Ramlogan 37; Vasant Singh 2/44, Vince Kistow 2/77) vs North East 83 (Vince Kistow 40; Saajid Ragoonanan 5/17, Rikki Ragoonanan 2/14) —East won by 259 runs