Under-19 cricketers

READY FOR ACTION: East Zone Under-19 cricketers pose for a photo ahead of their opening game of the Under-19 InterZone tournament against Tobago. Kavir Boodoosingh, kneeling centre, scored a century in the match which East won.

Kavir Boodoosingh and Kyle Ramdoo both scored centuries in the opening round of matches of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited (PLSP) Under-19 InterZone tournament on Thursday.

Boodoosingh slammed 111 for East Zone as they defeated Tobago by 134 runs at Moriah Recreation Ground while Ramdoo struck 109 for North in their 264-run victory over North East at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground.

At Moriah, East batted first and posted 265 for eight off a reduced 40 overs with Boodoosingh holding the innings together after some early set-backs.

Having lost a wicket off the first ball of the game, East bounced back with Boodoosingh facing 100 balls and hitting 21 fours to reach triple figures.

He shared a 57-run fourth wicket stand with Rondel Ramlogan (35) and then a 93-run fourth wicket stand with Jedidiah John (44) as he took the score to 218 in the 34th over before he was dismissed.

John was unbeaten in the end having faced 43 deliveries.

Tobago were dismissed for 131 off just 25.4 overs with Rikki Ragoonanan grabbing four wickets for 18 runs and Jordan Mohammed taking three for 20 as East sealed an easy 134-run victory.

Meanwhile, North posted 264 for four against North East with Ramdoo hitting 109 off 120 balls.

He struck eight fours and two sixes and shared a 212-run opening stand with Isaiah Fernandes (73 off 125 balls) which took the game away from North East.

North East were dismissed for 76 with Joshua Davis, Akash Singh and Abdullah Cambridge grabbing two wickets each.

In other results on Thursday, South defeated South east by 60 runs and Central whipped South West by eight wickets.

The next round of matches will take place next Thursday.

Summarised Scores:

South U-19s 174 (Riyaad Mohammed 50; Cristian Rampersad 4/26, Naiel Mohammed 3/21, Aadian Racha 2/17) vs South East U-19s 114 (Tyree Duemonte 24; Liam Mamchan 4/28, Kendell Poochoon 2/19) —South won by 60 runs

East U-19s 265-8 (Kavir Boodoosingh 111, J John 44, R Ramlogan 35; X Reid 2/27, N Ramdass 2/55) vs Tobago U-19s 131 (B Browne 58; R Ragoonanan 4/18, J Mohammed 3/20) —East won by 134 runs

North U-19s 264-4 (Kyle Ramdoo 109, Isaiah Fernandes 73; Vasant Singh 2/38) vs North East U-19s 76 (Joshua Davis 2/12, Akash Singh 2/10, Abdullah Cambridge 2/14) —North U-19s won by 211 runs

South West U-19s 109 (Rajiv Jagroop 49; Alexander Chase 2/4, Kevin Kanhai 2/16, Ravi Sankar 2/25) vs Central U-19s 111-2 (Kyle Kissoondath 54, Rajeev Ramnath 25 n.o.) —Central U-19s won by 8 wickets

