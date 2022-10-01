BRIAN Boodramsingh won the Jockeys’ Championships last week Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The first competition of its kind in over three years involved the last four events on the seven-race Republic Day holiday card, and the two-time defending champion jockey was triumphant with 18 points.
Apprentice Tristan Phillips and Kiran Razack also received cheques and cash prizes as they rounded out the top three with 14 and 13, respectively, in the competition which rewarded riders with ten points for a victory, and five, three and two for second, third and fourth, respectively.
Boodramsingh triumphed in the opening event in the competition – the 1,200-metre Rockstone Modified Benchmark Handicap for 25 and lower rated horses – with Fulfil.
The 3/5 favourite was scoring for the second time in succession for breeder-owner Michelle Bernard-Roberts and trainer Chester Roberts.
Boodramsingh was then third and second in the following two races, before finishing off the tins in the curtain event of the Championship and the Carib Brewery Limited-sponsored programme.
Davina, the 3/1 second fancy, won the finale over 1,100 metres – the Hurricane Reef Modified Benchmark Handicap for 35 & lower rated horses – with Phillips aboard for owner/trainer Clyde Rambaran.
Just before, Boodramsingh could only finish second with favourite Crown Prince as his John O’Brien-trained stable companion Soca Harmony won the most prestigious event on the calendar, the Trinidad Derby Stakes, with Panamanian Nobel Abrego in the irons.
Her half-sister Soca Symphony, also bred and owned by Lester Moore, had emerged the worst in a desperate three-horse lunge for the finish line in the event before, the Ginseng Modified Benchmark Handicap for 90-70 rated horses.
Patta Patta, the one to beat on paper with the penny-stamp of 47 kilos, just got up with Razack in the saddle at the very generous price of 5/1 to deny Santa Rosa Dash runner-up News Flash – who for some strange reason was way down in the betting at 18/1 – by a short-head in the 1,350-metre contest.
It was the fourth victory in 11 outings on the main track for the daughter of Saint Vigeur, who placed fourth in the Guineas and third in the Derby last year.
Patta Patta, who finished second in the replacement event for last year’s Midsummer Classic on the turf in January, is owned by Dillon Nanan and trained by Michael Lutchman, whose other representative in the contest, Pawan Putra, ended fifth of the eight runners, taking almost six kilos overweight.
Finishing ust ahead was President’s Cup hero Stroke Of Luck, who won the Derby last year and was competing in a one-turn event for the first time in over a year.
Super Bird, the “President’s Cup runner-up and Champagne Stakes winner, ended up one from last.
Boodramsingh had guided Top Of The Game to victory for owner Mr PUIS and trainer Shaffique Khan in the opener – the 1,350-metre Stag Modified Benchmark Handicap for 45-30 rated horses and he was the day’s most successful rider.
The top trainer was Lester Alexis, who saddled the winners of the following two events.
Terry Inniss’ ten-year-old Sunset Cloud won the second – the Shandy Modified Benchmark Handicap for 50-35 rated horses – over 1,100 metres as the 2/1 second fancy with David Blackman in the saddle.
And then Finishing Touch completed a beaver-trick of wins for owner ZK Racing, jockey Dillon Khellawan and Alexis when he prevailed over 1,750 metres in the Mackeson Benchmark Handicap for 60-45 rated horses.
Racing will continues after a five-week break with the 17th round of the Arima Race Club’s 202 Season on Saturday, October 29.