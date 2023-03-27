BOOST FOR SOUTH

A boost for the southland, a boost for cycling. That’s how the return of international cycling to Skinner Park is being viewed as the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation prepares to take this year’s Easter International Cycling Grand Prix to the refurbished, recently re-opened iconic southern venue.
The first two days of the three-day April 7-9 Grand Prix will take place at Skinner Park, with the third and final day being staged at the National Cycling Centre in Couva.
“We must be proud of what we have,” Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams said at yesterday’s launch of the event at Skinner Park.
The facility, refurbished at a cost of $131 million, will see cyclists from six countries—Suriname, Ecuador, Brazil, Jamaica, USA, Iran and Barbados—compete against a squad of 15 male and female T&T riders.
Williams said that UCI points would be on offer on all days of the Grand Prix, with the Skinner Park racing being given Class II status, while the action at the NCC would be Class I. Some 200 points would be available for winners of Class I races, while Class II winners would receive 100 points.
Williams said the TTCF intended to make use of all the tracks in the country, including those in Siparia and Arima, the long-time home of the Grand Prix. However, the TTCF president stressed the good work that had been done at Skinner Park.
Referring to a recent visit by commissaire and technical director Iverson Laudewig from the world governing body UCI, she noted: “He would have walked the track with us and was very happy with what he saw. He even sent copies of a picture of the track to UCI and they are looking at how they could use that template with developing countries in terms of the material that was used for the surface of the track...so it’s something that we must be proud of.”
An “extremely excited” Mayor of San Fernando, Junia Regrello was also present yesterday. And recalling the names of outstanding foreign and local cyclists who would have ridden at the venue in the past, he emphasised the importance of Skinner Park as a cycling venue for the southern region of the country.
“Skinner Park is central to Point Fortin, central to La Brea, central to Siparia, central to Fyzabad, central to Princes Town, so it’s an ideal location. We have produced some of the best cyclists in this country over the years, (and) I want to see us return to that prominence,” he said.
However, the best T&T riders including Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell will not be gracing the 333 concrete track at the Park on April 7 and 8, or the one at the NCC on April 9, as they will be preparing for the Milton, Canada leg of the UCI Nations Cup series from April 20-23.
“Their event comes right around the time of Grand Prix, so it really would not be right for them. They are preparing for a more serious competition,” Williams said.
In their absence, the likes of sprinters Zion Pulido, Ryan D’Abreau and 2022 First Citizens Youth Female Sportswoman of the year Phoebe Sandy will be leading the charge for T&T. Pulido, who helped Paul and Browne win team sprint gold at last year’s Elite Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru, is hoping to become a sprinter of note in his own right.
“For me, it’s just to get faster and...try and ride more events (internationally) and not just team sprint...It’s to try to get my times down and ride the sprints and keirin,” he said yesterday.
Racing on the first two days of the meet will begin at 5 p.m., while there will be sessions at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the final day.
Full T&T team:
Elite Women—Phoebe Sandy, Adrianna Seyjagat, Cheyenne Awai.
Elite Men—Zion Pulido, Ryan D’Abreau, Tariq Woods, Kyle Caraby, Liam Trepte, Adam Alexander.
Junior Men—Syndel Samaroo, Dave Cooper, Jadian Neaves, Raul Garcia, Danell James, Jarel Mohammed.
Management team—Ashton Williams (Coach), Steve Nakhid (Manager), Elisha Greene (Mechanic), Jovian Gomez (Mechanic).