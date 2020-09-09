Current manager of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Colin Borde has credited his team’s leadership and players’ ownership of their roles for their success to date that sees them playing their fourth Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final today.
TKR have registered 11 consecutive victories on the way to the final in the 2020 edition of the tournament. And Borde said TKR owe their fate to the responsibility assumed by each team member.
“(It’s been a) combination of things. I think the leadership by (captain) Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and head coach Brendan McCullum, I think we set the tone as a management group and as the leaders of the team in the type of cricket that we wanted to play,” said Borde on the Mason and Guest Show cricket show on Voice of Barbados radio station, Tuesday evening. “It was important in terms of the players taking ownership of their roles. That was clearly articulated and outlined prior to the season starting... Each player, each person on the team, whether you are on the pitch or off the field would take ownership of your role to assist the team more functioning as a unit as opposed to as individuals, and kudos go out to the players who have adapted and made those adjustments really quickly and hence the reason I think we are performing very well.”
Borde believed the ability of team members to execute game plans—developed for each of their five specific opponents—and the TKR’s ability to quickly assess and adjust to the prevailing conditions at the Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy also played a part in their achievements to date.
“T20 cricket is not a game where you have a lot of time to adjust,” Borde explained, “Things have to happen really quickly but... the roles of every player were clearly outlined and for each team there was a specific game plan and the key was to stick to that game plan, and these players have really done well so all kudos to them.”
Borde believed the TKR ownership selected a well-balanced team of seamers, spinners and international players, and rubbished the notion that the pitches were particularly advantageous to the side.
“I think it is about application. One has to look at how you approach each game and whether or not you can apply yourselves. In our case we have applied ourselves better than other teams... with a clear, clear understanding about how you are going to play the game, not play pitches too much. Of course pitches play a part but the process about how you go about winning a cricket match is really important and these players have been really clear in their minds about how they approach the game,” Borde said.
The manager also noted that another factor in achieving their objectives was the TKR management’s ability to create a comfortable environment where the younger players could learn. And Borde also felt the CPL was making a good contribution to the game in the region.
“Firstly I think they are serving their purpose in terms of giving a wider berth to many more players on show. It is important for players to play and play under pressure in a tournament that is high-profile,” Borde said, “Certainly it is maybe number three or four or five in terms of the global T20 stage.”
He said younger players also benefited from rubbing shoulders, gaining experience and sharing information with international level players who they would have never had the opportunity to share a pitch with.
Borde also hoped the added revenue from broadcast rights and increased viewership of the CPL because of the Covid-19 pandemic would trickle down to Cricket West Indies and its grassroots programmes.