Four-time Olympian Cleopatra Borel, was the main facilitator at the National Administration of Athletics Association’s (NAAATT) throws clinics last weekend at the Hasely Crawford and Dwight Yorke stadiums.
Borel, Trinidad and Tobago’s most decorated female field athlete, having won numerous medals and titles over her athletics career, is currently assistant coach at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and returned home to share her knowledge and experience. She was assisted by her former coach, Ismael Lopez Mastrapa, who is currently personal coach to 2012 Olympic javelin gold medallist Keshorn Walcott.
Some 40 persons, athletes, coaches and technical officials participated at the Hasely Crawford clinic, with a further 20 persons on the Tobago leg. After a brief classroom orientation, participants were engaged in practical sessions on the field comprising warm-up routines, drills and actual throws. Individual feedback, corrective measures and pointers for improvement were given to all athletes. The Tobago clinic ended with a discussion session on issues relating to athletic scholarships for tertiary education in the USA.
The series of coaching clinics being hosted by the NAAATT focuses on those events in which there are low levels of participation locally. To date, the association has hosted hurdles clinics, facilitated by 2013 IAAF 400m hurdles champion Jehue Gordon and jumps clinics held by former Olympian and national long jump record holder Wendell Williams.