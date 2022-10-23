BOSS IN BERLIN

Dylan Carter kept himself in the money and the medals with a third straight v ictory when the first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup series concluded in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.
Trinidad and Tobago’s top swimmer captured his third gold medal of the short course meet with victory in the 50 metres butterfly final.
Competing in a field that included Olympic and World Championships medal-winners Chad Le Clos and Florent Manaudou, Carter again prevailed, leading virtually from the start of the two-lap event.
After the first 25 metres, Carter was marginally ahead of Le Clos, but he kept his momentum in the latter half of the race and held on for the victory, touching the wall in 22.13 seconds, eight-hundredths of a second ahead of South African Le Clos.
Finishing third was Matteo Rivolta of Italy in 22.38, followed by Szebasztián Szabó of Hungary (22.44), German Marius Kusch (22.48), Americans Tom Shields (22.50) and Shaine Casas (22.57) and Frenchman Manaudou (22.68).
The victory went according to form for the 26-year-old T&T athlete, who was also the fastest man in the qualifying heats when he clocked 22.61 to lead Shields (22.63), Kusch (22.64) and the rest into the final.
The victory not only landed Carter a third gold after his wins in the 50m freestyle on Friday and the 50m backstroke on Saturday —races in which he set new national records — but it also kept him in line to be top of the rankings at the end of the three-leg series next month.
“It gives me some confidence. I’m racing the best in the world here, so hopefully I can stay up there,” a happy Carter said after the race.
Yesterday’s butterfly win left the 2021 World Short Course silver medallist in the event second in the overall Men’s rankings with 57.3 points, one behind South African Matthew Sates (58.3), and would have earned him a share of the total US$112,000 in prize money on offer for the men in Berlin.
In addition, the competition, which includes 1,000 of the world’s best swimmers from approximately 60 countries, will offer a total series purse of US$262,000 per gender, which will be awarded to the top eight men and women athletes, based on their overall ranking. Points are awarded based on placings in the finals and a performance rating.
There is no limit to the number of individual events each swimmer can compete in every meet, but only the best three results (sum of points for position and performance) are counted in the score for that meet.
The series now shifts from Europe to North America, with the next leg taking place in Toronto, Canada, starting Friday, before it concludes in Indianapolis, USA, from November 3-5.