Both CAZOVA girls titles for USVI

AFTER never winning a female gold medal before, the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) captured both titles in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth and Junior Championship at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.
Haiti were first-time winners of the boys’ Junior (Under-21 title), while Suriname defeated Trinidad and Tobago in two straight matches in a best-of-three series for the gold in a two-time (Youth) Under-19 competition.
It was a nightmare tournament for T&T, who had won six of 11 previous editions of the older female division and three of five in the younger age-group. The country’s four teams won just one of their 11 matches — a five-set triumph over USVI in the male Under-21 category on Thursday night.
This was first time in the biennial tournament that the girls’ events were Under-21 and -19 as they were contested as Under-20 and -18 since they inaugurated in 1997 and 2007, respectively.
After also prevailing when they squared off to determine the winner of the three-team round-robin series the night before, USVI took out Suriname 25-22, 25-9, 25-19 in the Under-21 final on Sunday night. Six-time champs T&T, who earned the silver in three of the five times they failed to capture the title in the past, lost both their matches and had to settle for the bronze.
USVI had beaten their three opponents in the Under-19 round-robin series and they finished the job in style by whipping Martinique 25-22, 25-20, 25-14 for the title in the penultimate match of the tournament on Monday.
Just before, Suriname had claimed the bronze by beating T&T for the second time in the tournament — 25-14, 25-8, 25-12.
After winning their other three matches in the straight round-robin boys’ Under-21 competition, the Haitians completed their sweep with a commanding 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 triumph over T&T to bring down the curtain on the five-day tournament.
Suriname earned silver with three victories, while the Jamaicans won twice for bronze. T&T were fourth with one win, over the cellar-placed USVI.
Barbados had lifted the trophy in six of the 12 previous editions of this category, but the winners of the last four gold medals did not make the trip. The tournament was the first major competition in the sport in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in March 2020.
—Shammi Kowlessar