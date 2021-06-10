Boucaud officially cleared

Andre Boucaud

FOCUS OF PROTEST:

Andre Boucaud

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has said it has been informed by world governing body FIFA that all possible disciplinary action related to a protest lodged by the Guyana Football Federation over the eligibility of player Andre Boucaud in Group F World Cup qualifying matches in March have been dismissed.

The Guyana Football Federation had stated that following an extensive investigation with its legal team, that it had written FIFA, urging it to consider its case. “We have taken this matter very seriously and have presented our findings to FIFA – that Boucaud was ineligible to play for Trinidad and Tobago as a registered intermediary with the English Football Association.

The GFF had asked that any points secured by Trinidad and Tobago during any related FIFA World Cup qualification matches should be forfeited.

However, the TTFA confirmed on Wednesday that, “as it is now, neither Boucaud nor the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association will face any disciplinary action by FIFA.”

