Bowlers dominate

Pakistan pegged their way back into the game in the space of four tricky overs before the close of play yesterday on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park.
In two consecutive balls, the visitors’ pacer Mohammed Abbas accounted for hapless opener Keiran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner to leave the home team struggling on two for two before the umpires called play in fading light.
It was a turn of fortunes for the Caribbean team after the West Indies’ bowlers had earlier thought they had pressed home their advantage with the ball in favourable conditions.
Coach Phil Simmons and his charges would have been very satisfied with limiting Pakistan to 217 in 70.3 overs, with the West Indies bowlers wrapping up the final five wickets for 31 runs after tea.
On a day affected by rain in the first session, a solid spell of bowling by the Windies’ most senior bowler Kemar Roach (two for 47) in combination with up-and-comer Jayden Seales (three for 70) delivered the impetus for the Caribbean men to pressure the visitor’s fragile batting line-up. The pair removed openers Imran Butt and Abid Ali respectively before the interruption, 35 minutes before the scheduled lunch break.
Roach had bowled Butt for 11, with an inswinger that went between bat and pad. Seales also complicated Pakistan’s progress when he had Butt’s fellow opener caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva with the score unchanged at 21 for two. That catch was one of four for Da Silva in the innings.
After lunch, Seales, who would prove a bit expensive, nabbed Azhhar Ali (17) when former Test captain Jason Holder scooped up an edge at second slip. Ali had previously survived four close calls for lbw and a catch at the wicket before being reprieved each time by the umpire review system.
Roach secured his second with Pakistan captain Babar Azam feathering his delivery through to Da Silva. Both Ali and Azam were dismissed with the total on 68 after they had added 47 for the third wicket.
Holder (three for 26 from 15.3 overs) was consistent with a probing line and kept up the pressure exerted by the opening bowlers.
Holder halted Mohammed Rizwan’s cameo (23), caught by Roston Chase for a Pakistan total of 101 for five. But the visitors’ fight wasn’t up yet.
Pakistani middle order batsman Fawad Alam (56) featured in an 85-run partnership with Faheem Ashraf (44) that propelled them to a more competitive score
But when Chase engineered a run out from square leg to get Ashraf, the Pakistani innings fell away.
Seales, Kyle Mayers and Holder—who bowled Alam—cleaned up the tail, setting up a nervy few overs for Kraigg Brathwaite and his batsmen.