The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has donated a bowling machine to the Tobago Cricket Association to help in the continued development of talented players on the sister isle.
TTCB third vice-president Parasram Singh made the presentation on Saturday during the TCA retreat at Shaw Park in Scarborough. Singh told the TCA officials he was pleased to address them on behalf of the TTCB and its president Azim Bassarath, and congratulated the organisation for holding the important event.
He said the TTCB was pleased with the direction that the TCA was taking in providing opportunities for young cricketers to achieve their ambition of playing for the Red Force franchise.
Singh was also full of praise for president of the TCA, Kerwin John, the second vice-president of the TTCB, who Singh said has the full backing of the national governing body.
After receiving the bowling machine on behalf of the TCA, John said he was thankful and will work with the TTCB to elevate the standard of the game on the island.