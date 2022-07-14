National female boxer Faith Ramnath has big dreams.
Just, 20, the minimum weight fighter wants to be an Olympian.
“My long-term aim is to qualify for the Olympics Games in Paris 2024 and represent my country in future tournaments and make my country proud,” the fighter declared. “I want to become successful in my boxing career and to help inspire other youths to always follow your dreams.”
Ramnath is more than just a boxer and began her sporting career as a 12-year-old when she began swimming at the Centre of Excellence pool at Macoya. She has also participated in 5k and 10k distance-running events, taekwondo and karate.
“I did pool swimming and open water swimming as well. I’ve done the Gasparee swim, which took me two hours and 50 minutes to complete in the year of 2016,” Ramnath revealed. “I am a certified swimming instructor, life-saving and a personal fitness instructor,” she added.
Her introduction to boxing came during her time doing karate. Ramnath has not looked back since.
“I began boxing at the age of 15 years. I currently have 14 fights ten wins and four losses. I also won at the Caribbean Schoolboys/girls boxing tournament in Georgetown Guyana in 2018. Also I won the gold medal at the Cayman Islands in the year of 2019 and I was a nominee for the First Citizens (Sports) Award.
She added: “I have a gym and ever since, my parents have been training me. They are the ones who are responsible for all my achievements and now I am being coached by Trinidad and Tobago’s national boxing team.”
Since making the transition to the elite team, Ramnath has participated at the AMBC Continental Championship in Ecuador and the World Female Championships in Istanbul, Turkey in May, as well as an international tournament in Greece.
Ramnath has begun preparations for upcoming competition and last month opened a gofundme page at https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/assistancesponsorship-for-national-elite-boxer-ms-ornella-faith-ramnath.
On the page she outlined her ambitions.
“I have begun my preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In order to achieve this goal/dream of winning Trinidad and Tobago’s first Olympic medal, I must participate and win medals at all major games: Championships and Qualifiers. These events are Commonwealth Games and Caribbean Championships 2022, Central America and Caribbean Games, Pan American Games, Olympic Qualifier 2023.
“In order to achieve my goals and take Trinidad and Tobago to the highest level, a lot of preparation is required, especially competition experience at this early stage in my boxing career. Part of the preparation is attending foreign live-in camps and major events internationally.”
Ramnath also hopes to have more success in upcoming events.
“My short-term goal is to seek foreign training before these events which are the Caribbean Championship 2022, Central American and Pan American Games and Olympic qualifiers.”
The long-term dream, though, remains the Olympics in two years.