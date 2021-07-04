Captain Reniece Boyce was the only bright spot as West Indies women ‘A’ slumped to an eight-wicket defeat and a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Pakistan women ‘A’ in their Twenty20 series, yesterday.

In the final match of the rubber at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the home side could only muster a paltry 99 for six off their 20 overs with Boyce stroking an unbeaten 42 off 44 deliveries at the top of the order.

In reply, Pakistan strolled to their target with eight balls to spare, with in-form opener Ayesha Zafar hitting an unbeaten 53 to headline the run chase. WI women ‘A’ lost the opening T20 last Wednesday by seven wickets before going down by 14 runs in the second on Friday.

Sent in, the hosts were carried early on by Boyce’s enterprise, the right-hander hammering four boundaries as she held the top order together. First, she put on 25 off 26 balls for the first wicket with Rashada Williams (12) before adding a further 34 for the second wicket with Japhina Joseph (15).

However, the partnership required 55 balls and put a strain on the innings, leaving WI women ‘A’ meandering on 59 for two in the 14th when Joseph was run out. Boyce and Shabika Gajnabi (nine) then put on 22 runs from 17 balls for the third wicket to up the tempo but once Gajnabi was also run out in the 17th over, the home side lost four wickets for 11 runs in the next 15 balls, to lose momentum.

In reply, Pakistan women ‘A’ lost Javeria Rauf for six in the fifth over with 15 runs on the board but Zafar, who failed to score in the last game, hit three fours and a six to rally the innings in a polished half-century. Along the way, she posted 35 for the second wicket with Omaima Sohail (16) before adding another 50 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Kainat Imtiaz who made 19 from 24 balls.

Summarised scores:

WI women ‘A’ 99-6 off 20 overs (Reniece Boyce 42 no; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-13) vs Pakistan women ‘A’ 100-2 off 18.4 overs (Ayesha Zafar 53 no)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Covid’ knocks out World Cup

THE Mayan World Cup Under-14 Tennis Tournament was cancelled yesterday in Guatemala after a player from the El Salvador team tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) sent out a press release last night stating: “All T&T athletes and coaches are safe and have been scheduled for PCR testing.” Arrangements are in place for the team to leave Guatemala today for Miami, Florida, USA.

‘CAPTAIN FANTASTIC’

‘CAPTAIN FANTASTIC’

Stafanie Taylor has often had to do it with both bat and ball for the West Indies women cricketers. And yesterday the WI skipper went back into “Captain Fantastic” mode.

Taylor got four wickets including a hat-trick and then finished unbeaten with the bat as the West Indies completed a series sweep over Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the third and final T20 International at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Lendore sizzles in Stockholm

Lendore sizzles in Stockholm

Deon Lendore produced his fastest run in more than six years to seize men’s 400 metres silver at the Bauhaus-Galan Wanda Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, yesterday.

Simmons: WI must get tactical

Simmons: WI must get tactical

It’s back to the thinking board for the West Indies batsmen. That at least is the desire of coach Phil Simmons following the West Indies’ 2-3 loss in the recent CG Insurance T20 International series against South Africa.

T&T 10th in Davis Cup

THE rookie Trinidad and Tobago tennis team suffered their fourth defeat to end up tenth of 11 in American Zone Group III of the Davis Cup Saturday in Panama.