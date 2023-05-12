A maiden List A hundred from Kyshona Knight and a destructive spell from her international team-mate Qiana Joseph marked third round of matches in the West Indies Women’s Super50 Cup yesterday in St Kitts.
Left-hander Knight slammed 144 and set up defending champions Barbados for a commanding 205-run win against Jamaica to remain unbeaten, and left-arm spinner Joseph followed up a handy knock with a career-best six for 20 from her allotted ten overs, but failed to inspire the Windward Islands as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas beat them by two wickets.
In easily the most competitive match of the day, Guyana held their nerve to take a one-run win against hosts Leeward Islands, after a career-best 74 from Amanda Edwards threatened to take the match away from them.
The results meant that Barbados have now solely assumed the top position in the standings on 12 points, T&T and Windwards have eight points each, Jamaica and Guyana have four points each, and Leewards are yet to win a match and have no points.
AT ST PAUL’S SPORTS COMPLEX: T&T defied Joseph to squeak to victory thanks to a half-century from Reniece Boyce and a few tidy innings down the order.
Chasing 151 to win, Boyce, opening the innings for the first time in the series as Shunelle Sawh’s third different partner, cracked five fours and three sixes in the top score of 53 from 47 balls and dominated an opening stand of 58 with Sawh.
However, Joseph sparked a collapse, and T&T plunged to 118 for eight in the 30th over, appearing in danger of coming up short.
West Indies off-spinner Karishma Ramharack came to the rescue of T&T with 23 not out and dominated a stand of 34 with Samara Ramnath to get her side over the finish line.
West Indies leg-spinner Afy Fletcher had earlier propped up the Windwards batting with an even 50 off 71 balls that included only two fours and one six and Joseph supported with 29 before their side was bowled out for 150 in 44.3 overs.
Ramharack led the T&T bowling with three for 24 from 9.3 overs.
AT CONAREE SPORTS CLUB:
Knight hit 19 fours and one six from 119 balls and led Barbados to 318 for eight from their 50 overs after they chose to bat.
Leg-spinner Keila Elliott followed up with four for 19 from 5.4 overs, and Jamaica were bowled out for 113 in 28.4 overs, batting one player short because former West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor was injured while fielding.
The wickets of openers Rashada Williams and Keneisha Ferron to West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell in each of her first two overs respectively, set the Jamaicans back early, and the Barbadians, led by Elliott, tightened the screws.
The West Indies pair of Chedean Nation, with 32, and Natasha McLean, with 27, led the way for Jamaica, but there was little support around them to make a fight of the contest.
Batting at three, Knight shared three successive half-century partnerships that were the cornerstone of the innings after her twin sister Kycia fell cheaply in the first over.
She put on 77 with WI captain Hayley Matthews, 86 with international team-mate Aaliyah Alleyne, and 85 with Trishan Holder, another international, before off-spinner Vanessa Watts bowled her in the 43rd over.
Holder supported with 36, Matthews, the Barbados captain, made 31, Alisa Scantlebury got 27, and Alleyne added 18.
Pacer Neisha-Ann Waisome was the most successful Jamaica bowler with three for 65 from her ten overs, and newcomer Nicole Campbell got two for 39 from 10 overs.
AT WARNER PARK:
Edwards hit 11 fours from 124 balls and had the Leewards well placed in a chase of 168 for victory.
No other Leewards batter followed her example, and she was stumped off international off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond with 16 needed from the final 12 balls, trying to keep her side on track.
With three wickets standing, the Leewards still stood a chance, but West Indies pacer Shakibi Gajnabi drew on her experience in the final over and got Tynetta McKoy lbw for 13 with the third-to-last ball, and Tonya Martin, the bowling hero for the hosts earlier in the day, was run out off the final delivery of the innings trying to seal the deal.
Gajnabi had earlier given her side a target to defend with a top score of 49 and international team-mate Kaysia Schultz made 25, and the Guyanese posted 167 for nine from their 50 overs.
Martin was the pick of the Leewards bowlers with four for 36 from her ten overs.
The tournament continues on Monday when Barbados face the Windwards at St Paul’s Sports Complex, Jamaica meet Guyana at Warner Park, and the Leewards play T&T at Conaree.
Summarised scores:
At Conaree Sports Club:
BARABDOS 318-8, 50 overs (Kyshona Knight 144, Trishan Holder 36, Hayley Matthews 31; Neisha-Ann Waisome 3/65, Nicole Campbell 2/39).
vs JAMAICA 118, 28.4 overs (Chedean Nation 32; Keila Elliott 4/19, Shamilia Connell 2/19, Aaliyah Williams 2/24).
---Barbados won by 205 runs.
At Warner Park:
GUYANA 167-9, 50 overs (Shakibi Gajnabi 49; Tonya Martin 4/36).
vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 166, 50 overs (Amanda Edwards 74; Sheneta Grimmond 3/26, Plaffiana Millington 2/26, Shakibi Gajnabi 2/31).
---Guyana won by one run.
At St Paul’s Sports Complex:
WINDWARD ISLANDS 150, 44.3 overs (Afy Fletcher 50; Karishma Ramharack 3/24, Shalini Samaroo 2/24).
vs T&T 152-8, 38.3 overs (Reniece Boyce 53, Shalini Samaroo 24, Karishma Ramharack 23 not out; Qiana Joseph 6/20, Afy Fletcher 2/41).
---T&T won by two wickets.