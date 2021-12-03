Boyd in medal round

Ahkeel Boyd will go for gold tomorrow in the Junior Pan American Games men’s 3x3 basketball shootout in Cali, Colombia.

Boyd was in fine form late on Thursday, scoring five times to top the preliminary round. Each participant had 30 seconds to take 10 shots, with the top four progressing to the final. Boyd was successful on 50 percent of his attempts, the Trinidad and Tobago player completing his 10-shot assignment in 27.40 seconds.