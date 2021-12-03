Boyd in medal round

Ahkeel Boyd will go for gold tomorrow in the Junior Pan American Games men’s 3x3 basketball shootout in Cali, Colombia.
Boyd was in fine form late on Thursday, scoring five times to top the preliminary round. Each participant had 30 seconds to take 10 shots, with the top four progressing to the final. Boyd was successful on 50 percent of his attempts, the Trinidad and Tobago player completing his 10-shot assignment in 27.40 seconds.
Mexican Hermann Andriano was next best, scoring four times in 22.70 seconds. El Salvador’s Benjamin Colocho finished third, with four successful attempts in 27 seconds, with the fourth and final qualifying berth going to Puerto Rican Luis Rivera, who had four baskets in 28.30 seconds.
Boyd was back on court yesterday for T&T’s 3x3 basketball group “B” clash with El Salvador. The T&T combination of Boyd, his twin brother Ahkeem Boyd, Jael Lewis and Mikhail Phillip defeated the Salvadorans 22-13 to secure a berth in today’s quarterfinal round.
Ahkeel was on fire for T&T, netting 12 points. Ahkeem contributed eight, while Lewis and Phillip chipped in with one apiece. At press time, T&T and Dominican Republic were locked in battle for top spot in group “B”.
Late yesterday, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium, Ianna Roach threw 12.96 metres to finish tenth in the women’s shot put. Dominican Republic’s Rosa Ramirez was golden with a big 17.45m effort. Brazilians Ana da Silva and Milena Sens earned silver and bronze, respectively, throwing 16.86 and 16.76.
The T&T medal count at the Junior Pan Am Games is currently at two. Tyriq Horsford secured bronze in Tuesday’s men’s javelin with a 71.33m effort. One day later, Horsford’s cousin, Kelsey Daniel produced a personal best 7.90m leap to claim men’s long jump silver. Clement Campbell Jr was ninth in the long jump at 7.27. And the other T&T track and field athlete in Cali, Anson Moses finished eighth in the men’s decathlon with 5,295 points.
T&T chef de mission Diane Henderson told the Express she was very impressed with Horsford and Daniel.
“Those guys went in with an open mind and went for it. I’m so proud of them.
“Generally,” the Team TTO delegation chief continued, “most of the Trinidad and Tobago representatives here in Cali are now getting into multisport games competition. They have approached it well, doing their best in terms of improving. I’m very proud of them for their performances so far.
“This is a good beginning. Competing against other under-23s is not as intimidating as open competition. This is the right competition to find themselves in at this time. It is so beneficial for them. I want them to understand the importance of taking one games at a time,” Henderson ended, “one competition at a time.”