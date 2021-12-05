Boyd just short

Tyriq Horsford

HORSFORD ON THE PODIUM: Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyriq Horsford, right, proudly displays his Junior Pan American Games men’s javelin bronze medal in Cali, Colombia, last Tuesday.  Brazilians Pedro Henrique Rodrigues, centre, and Luiz Mauricio da Silva, left, earned gold and silver, respectively.

—Photo courtesy www.calivalle2021.com

Trinidad and Tobago’s Ahkeel Boyd just missed out on a podium finish on the final day of the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

Both Boyd and Mexican Hermann Andriano finished with a score of seven in the mixed basketball shootout final. It was Andriano, though, who bagged the bronze medal after completing his 18-shot assignment in 45.20 seconds. Boyd took 47.30 seconds, and had to settle for fourth spot.

Boyd was actually second best among the men. There were two women, however, better than Boyd on the day, Chile’s Jovanka Ljubetic and Argentina’s Sofia Acevedo keeping him off the podium in the mixed gender competition.

Ljubetic was a runaway winner with the very impressive score of 17. Acevedo, meanwhile, snapped up silver with a score of nine.

Late on Saturday, T&T were beaten 22-12 by Argentina in the men’s 3x3 basketball seventh-place playoff. Boyd was the top scorer for eighth-placed T&T with seven points. Mikhail Phillip provided solid support with four, while Jael Lewis chipped in with a solitary point. For Argentina, Felipe Bonfigli was on fire, single-handedly outscoring T&T with 13 points.

In a keenly contested final, yesterday, Puerto Rico defeated Venezuela 20-18 to grab gold in the men’s competition. Chile edged Dominican Republic 17-16 in the battle for bronze.

Colombia struck gold in women’s 3x3 basketball with a 20-17 triumph over Dominican Republic. Argentina beat Chile 21-19 to claim bronze.

T&T finished 21st on the Junior Pan Am Games medal table with one silver and one bronze—the best showing by an English-speaking Caribbean nation. Kelsey Daniel captured silver for T&T in the men’s long jump, while his cousin, Tyriq Hosford earned bronze in the men’s javelin.

Brazil topped the medal table with 59 gold medals, 49 silver and 55 bronze. Colombia (48 gold, 34 silver, 63 bronze) finished second, with third spot going to the United States (47 gold, 29 silver, 38 bronze).

+2
POLLARD RULED OUT

Shai Hope will lead West Indies for the first time after Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the tour of Pakistan starting next week.

While the 28-year-old Hope will preside over the three One-Day Internationals, the 26-year-old Nicholas Pooran will lead in the three-match Twenty20 International series following on from his stint in the Caribbean earlier this year.

Seales unable to prevent Kings defeat

Gifted fast bowler Jayden Seales made an excellent start to life in the Lanka Premier League with an incisive three-wicket haul but the performance came in a losing cause as his Jaffna Kings suffered a heavy 54-run loss to Galle Gladiators.

ASATT announces team for FINA World Champs

Led by Olympians Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) unveiled its official team to represent this country at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi, from December 6-21.

Boyd just short

Morris: Harford made us feel at home

FORMER national football team captain Clayton “JB” Morris was not surprised at the recent passing of Anthony Harford; sports administrator, businessman and media personality.