Boys’ teams begin Caribbean Youth t-tennis campaigns

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago’s boys’ outfits will be in action when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship serves off with team events today in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The trio of Derron Douglas, ranked fourth in the country, Samuel Humphreys and Ameer Mohammed, will be doing battle in the Under-19 division against players from six countries – Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Lucia and Dominican Republic.
All these countries will also be involved in the Under-15 category, with the exception of Haiti. And with Grenada also being represented, there are six teams down to compete.
This country is being represented by Malik Gopaul, Josiah Joseph, Ethan Ramcharan and Sekel McIntosh.
The draws were scheduled to be made last night and the competition will begin with round-robin groups this morning.
The team events will conclude on Sunday and singles and doubles action will take place over the following three days.
There are only two T&T female players in the competition and Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong will only be playing over the final three days in the Under-15 division.
Fraser and Douglas began the season by winning the national Under-21 trials and were members of the national senior team which competed in the Caribbean Championships two months ago in Cuba.
Edwards’ brothers, Aaron and Andrew, are the T&T coaches, while Fraser’s mother Leah is the manager.