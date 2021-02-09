Bracing for backlash

The West Indies are preparing for a Bangladesh backlash in the second and final Test in Dhaka, bowling off tonight, and first Test hero Nkrumah Bonner said they will not take anything for granted as they try to up the ante and seal a rare series victory away from home.
The Windies pulled off a surprise three-wicket victory in the first Test in Chattogram thanks in large part to debutants Bonner and Kyle Mayers.
Bonner scored 86 and Mayers an unbeaten 210 as West Indies successfully chased down 395 for victory. And while those knocks would have given both men confidence, Bonner said the job is not done and that they are expecting a tougher battle this time around which they have been preparing for.
“We are trying to keep a level (head). We don’t want to be overconfident or take anything for granted. The Bangladesh team is a good one, especially in their own conditions, so obviously we know it’s going to be tough and they are going to come hard at us and we’re looking forward to that challenge,” Bonner told the media during a Zoom call yesterday.
He said the Windies will have to work harder if they are to win the series. “For us, we’re just sticking to the process; believe in ourselves and just having a clear mind each time. When you make runs, it boosts your confidence a lot. For me I gained a lot of confidence and a lot of experience and it definitely prepare you for the rest of the series,” Bonner said of his knock.
“It’s going to be a different wicket, ground and everything so it is important for us to assess again and go over the processes and ensure we do them well,” he added.
Bonner also noted that even with Shakib Al Hasan missing the second Test, due to a thigh injury, they are still a dangerous team in their own conditions. “They are still a good team so we’re not going to take anything lightly. We are going to prepare the same way and I think we’ve been preparing very well and we are taking measures to prepare even better for this Test match because it is really important not only for us but for the people back home as well,” said the 32-year-old, Jamaican right-hander.
“For me, I like to win cricket games. I hate losing and that’s been with me since I was young. I’ve played with Jamaica and we won five years straight and that’s a good feeling within the dressing room. It’s been a while since we won away from the Caribbean and we’re trying our best to make this one possible, not only for us but for the people back home. They’ve been supporting us and we’re trying to make them proud,” Bonner concluded.
WEST INDIES: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Verasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Raymon Reifer.
BANGLADESH: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.