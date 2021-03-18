Bradshaw: WI need to be honest

Michel Poon-Angeron is relishing the prospect of a long national team career, having been short-listed in coach Terry Fenwick’s 26-team squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Guyana and Puerto Rico.

Nineteen year-old Poon-Angeron is a former St Mary’s College midfielder who currently plays for the reserve squad of Argentina Premier division Club Atlético Banfield, having initially joined the club’s Under-19s.