Braga eliminate Julien’s Sheriff in Europa League

The Europa League campaign continues for Portugal’s Braga after overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Quarry, on Thursday.
First half strikes by Iuri Medeiros and Ricardo Horta squared the ledger, but they couldn’t edge ahead with the match going to a penalty shootout.
Braga won 3-2 on penalties to earn a spot against Monaco of France in the round of 16 in the 2021-2022 Europa League. Braga’s Brazilian goalkeeper Matheus, who had been sensational from start to finish, made two crucial saves in the penalty shootout, before Francisco Moura held his nerve to send Carlos Carvalhal’s side into the Round of 16.
Trinidad and Tobago international Keston Julien, 23, played the match at left-back for Moldovan champions Sheriff. Braga wasted no time in setting the tempo and André Horta almost opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a low drive that hit the post, before Carvalhal’s side took the lead in the 17th minute.
Yan Couto won possession, releasing Ricardo Horta who found Iuri Medeiros with the winger producing a clever finish from close range. Medeiros then spotted Horta’s run behind the defence and Braga’s talisman made no mistake for 2-0 in the 43rd minute, sending Braga into the break full of confidence.
Matheus had been impeccable throughout the match and it continued with the decisive kicks from the penalty mark as Sheriff failed to convert their first three attempts. Braga’s shot-stopper saved efforts from Gustavo Dulanto and Stjepan Radeljic either side of Bruno’s Panenka sailing over the bar.
Ricardo Horta and Al Musrati sent Athanasiadis the wrong way before Abel Ruiz David Carmo saw their efforts saved. Fransisco Moura held his nerve with the fifth attempt, sending the crowd home happy and Braga into the next round.