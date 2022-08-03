Marissa Lutchman-Khan

PHYSICAL SPECIMENS: The Trinidad and Tobago pair of Marissa Lutchman-Khan, left, and Fionna Branker, flank Women’s Physique winner Sharleen Hengeveld of Aruba, at the recently-held Barbados Roger Boyce Classic.

Trinidadians Fiona Branker and Marissa Lutchman-Khan both made their professional debuts at the 2022 IFBB Elite Pro Barbados Roger Boyce Classic, on Sunday.

Being an IBFF competition, the event drew competitors from across the Caribbean and also across the world in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Kenya and Venezuela.

With fitness competitions having only just resumed following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic the women’s physique class had just three competitors with Aruba’s Sharleen Hengeveld, looking a class above and winning the event. Lutchman-Khan was second and her Trinidad and Tobago compatriot Branker third.

Branker was making her pro debut, three years after earning her pro card when capturing the Women’s Physique class at the 2019 IFBB Darcy Beckles Barbados Diamond Cup, a pro qualifier. Back then, Lutchman-Khan finished third to Branker and remained an amateur until July 27 when winning the Women’s Physique class, at the 49th Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness competition, also held in Barbados on Friday, which win earned Lutchman-Khan eligibility to compete in her first professional show, the Barbados Roger Boyce Classic which was held just two days later at the same venue.

