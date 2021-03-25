Brathwaite: Bonner, Mayers leading the way

Given that they were set a daunting 375 to win and they ended up with a draw, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said he was happy with the end result and praised rookies Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers for leading the way for the team.
Brathwaite, speaking after the game yesterday, praised the fight shown by the batsmen in batting out the final day to secure a draw and, given the circumstances, he said he was satisfied with the outcome. “I’m feeling good. I was confident for the team to fight today and it’s good that we could come out of it with a draw,” said Brathwaite.
Asked if was pleased with the result, Brathwaite said: “We’re looking for wins to be honest. I thought Sri Lanka batted well in their second innings. So, I mean I’m satisfied in terms of the last day, going in needing over 300 runs and they needed nine wickets.
“So, I was happy with the attitude we showed today, and the discipline shown by Bonner. He played a remarkable innings, but I know what he’s capable of. He has my full support. I was happy with the result. Coming into the last day needing over 300 runs, I’m happy we came out with a draw,” the Windies skipper added.
Bonner batted the entire final day, recording his maiden Test century in finishing unbeaten on 113, to ensure the hosts a share of the spoils. His knock proved crucial to the final outcome and he was awarded the Player of the Match award for his effort.
Meanwhile, Mayers hit 52 in a century stand with Bonner which proved vital in salvaging a draw for the Windies. “I think those guys, Bonner and Kyle Mayers are leading the way,” he said of the pair.
“They have only played in three games, but they are setting the standard high and it is for the team to follow. I think it is a very positive step for West Indies cricket and once that attitude is right, the sky is the limit,” Brathwaite noted.
He said the positive attitude he saw from his players after being in the field for close to two days was exceptional. “I’m very happy. I think yesterday evening really summed it up for me. We had a tough time in the field but after tea, Kemar Roach led the way with a positive attitude, and we got a breakthrough and from there...that summed it up for me. Despite all the overs we had in the field, we still had an attitude that we want to do it for the West Indies, and I was quite pleased with that,” he added.
Brathwaite said while they will go back to the drawing board to see what they could have done differently, he wants the players to continue with the discipline and fighting attitude that was on display in the first Test.
“I thought Kemar and Jason (Holder) led the way with their discipline in terms of their lines and length. In the second innings, we missed a few chances and that will happen. But I think we have to be disciplined in both innings to get 20 wickets. We’ll go back to the drawing board and look at a few different plans where we could have done a few little things differently and come out again with the same attitude.
“I was happy with the attitude as a unit, and we just have to keep growing. We won’t always get wins, but I was happy we came out of this last day with a draw. It really shows the fight this team has,” Brathwaite explained.
Looking ahead, the Windies skipper said batting out the final day was a big positive for his team and that going into the final Test, starting Monday, at the same venue, he expects to see a similar attitude and discipline from his players.
“It shows the guys have a lot of fight to bat over 90 overs, that’s a positive. Coming into the second game, it is about discipline in between with some aggression and for the batters to have that determination they showed today. Test cricket won’t always be easy. It will be tough, but Bonner and Kyle Mayers are leading the way and it is just for us to follow,” Brathwaite concluded.