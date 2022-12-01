Brathwaite: Bright future for ‘Tage’

WEST INDIES skipper Kraigg Brathwaite described fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul as a fighter as the Caribbean side closed the second day of the first Test in Perth on 74 without loss.
Chanderpaul (47) has played a prominent role in the partnership with his captain.
And Brathwaite acknowledged his grit and contribution.
“Well you know, a lot of pride,” the Barbadian said. “Obviously it is a job well done but the job is far from over. I think tomorrow is very important... it is good to see the fight but we need to continue tomorrow.”
Brathwaite said it wasn’t surprising Chanderpaul would put up such dogged resistance and expects the son of West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul to be a mainstay in the Windies sides in the future.
Brathwaite added, he knew Chanderpaul for a while and knew he was capable of putting up a fight and batting for long periods.
“No surprises at all and I think he has a bright future for West Indies.
His advice to the young batter is to keep batting.
“He has a strong character… he is obviously a simple guy as well so I didn’t have to tell him much.”
Brathwaite also envisioned forging a long-term partnership with Chanderpaul at the top of the order.
“For sure. He is going to be special. He is gonna do a great job, so I look forward to batting with him for many years to come.
Brathwaite said it was tough going for his side when they were in the field for almost two days.
“I thought Australia batted very well. I thought we put in a really big effort yesterday and coming back today but obviously the pitch was a decent pitch—wasn’t doing that much. I thought Kemar got a few to swing away yesterday... but I thought Australia batted really well but I must say well done to our guys for sticking to it but it wasn’t easy. Obviously we were out there for a long period. But it was good to see the guys still enjoying it. But I still think it’s a decent pitch,” Brathwaite said.
He continued: “It is just to keep fighting. Test cricket is never easy. Obviously you got world class batsmen and batting. For me...it is just plugging away at it. No matter how tired you may feel, it is just to keep that belief that you will get something... but that was the message to keep that fight cause we know Test cricket is always a grind.”