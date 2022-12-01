Brathwaite: Bright future for ‘Tage’

ALL four Campbell-Smith siblings will be in action when the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament serves off today in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

Em-Miryam, Yeshowah and Rukha were automatically placed in the main draws, but Abba needed to win two matches on Wednesday to get into the 11-and-under knockout event.

Abba, one of the leading 12 and under players in Trinidad and Tobago, won her opening match 6-4, 6-3 and then surrendered just one game to book her place.

Em-Miryam, ranked second in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), will be playing in the 13-and-under division, while Rukha is in the eight-and-under event.