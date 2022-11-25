Brathwaite cool on run chase after WI make positive start

WEST INDIES made a strong start but were still facing a challenging run chase on today’s final day of the four-day, ‘pink-ball’ tour match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI.

Set 309 for victory at Manuka Oval, the touring side closed on 35 without loss with captain Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 19 and rookie Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 15, still needing a further 274 runs for victory.

Both batsmen played positively, Brathwaite nailing a number of crisp drives down the ground and Chanderpaul finding the square boundary on the off side a couple of times. “It was good to bat out the day for our team and obviously tomorrow we have a big job,” Brathwaite said afterwards.

“We won’t focus on results right away [tomorrow]. The first hour is very crucial. Once we do the simple things right, we set ourselves up at the end of the day.

“It’s still a good pitch to be honest but the Prime Minister’s XI bowled well. So we know we have to work hard. If we bat normally, we can still score at three runs per over which is good. But we can’t get carried away. We can’t just say the pitch is good and we’ll score. We have to go out there and work hard. We know they’re going to come hard, especially in the first session so we’ve got to come and put our heads down and fight.”

Bowlers under pressure

West Indies’ tail folded disappointingly at the start of yesterday’s penultimate day, adding a single run—a no-ball. Overnight batsman Alzarri Joseph (14) and Jayden Seales fell in successive overs, with all-rounder Raymon Reifer unavailable to bat.

Opener Matt Renshaw then slammed an unbeaten 101—his 17th first class hundred—as the Prime Minister’s XI put West Indies’ bowlers under pressure in marching to 221 for four declared in their second innings.

West Indies struck early when seamer Seales pierced Marcus Harris’s defence to bowl him for five at the start of the sixth over and fast bowler Joseph had Henry Hunt caught at the wicket for two, slashing at a short wide ball three overs later.

Tottering at 13 for two, the Prime Minister’s XI recovered through Renshaw who added an invaluable 145 for the third wicket with Peter Handscomb who made 75. The left-handed Renshaw, who hit a half-century in the first innings, faced 218 deliveries and counted nine fours while Handscomb, a right-hander, punched half-dozen fours in a 138-ball knock.

Brathwaite got the breakthrough with his part-time off-spin, bowling Handscomb as the right-hander missed a heave but Renshaw further frustrated West Indies by adding a further 35 for the fourth wicket with captain Josh Inglis (15).

Summarised Scores:

PM’s XI 322 (Matt Renshaw 81, Marcus Harris 73, Peter Handscomb 55, Ashton Agar 33; Alzarri Joseph 4-65, Roston Chase 2-72) & 221 for four decl. (Matt Renshaw 101 not out, Peter Handscomb 75) vs WEST INDIES 235 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 119, Kraigg Brathwaite 47, Joshua Da Silva 25; Todd Murphy 3-27, Joel Paris 3-32, Mark Steketee 3-33) & 35 without loss

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STALEMATE

STALEMATE

Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup.

That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on football’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw, yesterday.

Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the USA famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010. They didn’t seem to heed his warning and didn’t respond to Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team.

Messi, ‘Albiceleste’ under pressure for Mexico game

Messi, ‘Albiceleste’ under pressure for Mexico game

A chant has been doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters — and even some from Brazil — in the fan parks and streets of Doha at the World Cup. “Where is Messi? We broke his eye!” they sing in Arabic, using a slang expression meaning to bring shame on a person.

Messi and his Argentina team are being mocked after a humbling 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that has left their presence at the tournament in big — and completely unforeseen — danger.

Soca Kings ease to second T10 win

THE Soca Kings scored back-to-back wins in the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, whipping the Cocrico Cavaliers by nine wickets in their second match of the tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

After restricting the Cavaliers for 90 for six after their ten overs, the Soca Kings put on a batting show with Kirstan Kallicharan smashing five sixes and a four in an unbeaten 42 off 18 balls and Jason Mohammed chipping in with 41 not out, off 18 deliveries, with three sixes and four fours as they raced to 91 for one in just 6.1 overs.

Brathwaite cool on run chase after WI make positive start

WEST INDIES made a strong start but were still facing a challenging run chase on today’s final day of the four-day, ‘pink-ball’ tour match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI.

Set 309 for victory at Manuka Oval, the touring side closed on 35 without loss with captain Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 19 and rookie Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 15, still needing a further 274 runs for victory.

Tough day at the ‘Beach’ for Team TTO

THE TTO mixed open water team finished sixth yesterday as action in the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games continued in Santa Marta, Colombia. And the men’s beach volleyball team exited at the quarter-final stage yesterday.

The team comprised Nikoli Blackman and Zachary Anthony combining with Shania David and Amelia Rajack. The 5,000m relay was split into four equal parts with the favoured swimmers combining for a time of 58 minutes, 33.56 seconds. Mexico were crowned champions after crossing in 52:23.59, ahead of runner-up Venezuela (52:47.49) with the hosts Colombia (53:17.38) taking the bronze.

Double delight

GOALKEEPER Jair Buckmire made three crucial saves as St Benedict’s College won a second title of the season when adding the Coca-Cola InterCol South Zone crown to their Tiger Tanks SSFL title they won last month.

St Benedict’s defeated Presentation College (Sando) 4-3 after sudden-death penalty kicks and now move onto Monday’s InterCol quarter-finals phase against Carapichaima East. St Benedict’s still possess a chance of the treble, should they also capture the national IncerCol knockout title.