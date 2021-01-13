WEST INDIES Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite says his team is hungry to give a good account of themselves when the first of two Tests in the tour of Bangladesh bowls off on February 3.
The Caribbean team ended their quarantine yesterday and are expected to start training today with a generalised session in the nets and on the field.
Despite the absence of several key, experienced players, including regular red-ball captain Jason Holder, Brathwaite said his team is ready to prove a point.
“I would say the guys here are very hungry. I know they would do anything to get success,” Brathwaite said in a media presser yesterday. “Obviously if we get success from a batting point of view and a bowling point of view, that will help the team to win. I know these guys are very hungry and I can see the opportunity, and they will grab it,” adding, “I see this tour as an opportunity. I know these guys will be rearing to go and are hungry for that success and they could do the job and they are just not filling a spot. They could perform and do well for WI.”
Brathwaite said although some of the players haven’t played international cricket while others haven’t played at that level for a while, the WI opener believed the team is fully capable of doing well.
“Me as the team leader, I want to lead from the front,” Brathwaite noted. “Obviously it is my job as opening batsmen to get runs so from the outset, I’ll be looking to do that, lay the foundation for the team but the guys here, I don’t see them as second string guys. I think these guys can perform and do well.”
He added he expected fellow opener John Campbell, who he has played with dating back to their Windies Under-15 years, to assist him in setting the team up for solid scores by employing the tactics of rotating the strike and being balanced at the crease.
“I know what he is capable of, it is good that he (Campbell) got a large Test score in NZ so it is just for him to have that belief and go enjoy it. He has the ability... so once he goes out there and enjoys it and plays his natural game I know John Campbell will be a fantastic opener for the WI,” Brathwaite opined.
The West Indies play three ODIs under white-ball skipper Jason Mohammed on January 20, 22 and 23 before the first Test from February 3-7. The second Test, from February 11-15, concludes the tour.