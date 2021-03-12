Brathwaite gets captaincy

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is keen on leading from the front and insisted that there will be no slacking off as his team gear up for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Brathwaite stepped up to lead the team in the absence of Jason Holder in Bangladesh last month and after coming away with a 2-0 series win, the West Indies selectors opted to stick with Brathwaite, hoping the attitude that was displayed in Bangladesh, continues into the Sri Lanka series.
While Brathwaite remains at the helm, the selectors have opted to bring back Darren Bravo and Holder into the Test team while overlooking Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer.
Holder, the current No. 1 all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings, captained the West Indies team in 37 Tests since taking over from Denesh Ramdin in 2015, leading the side to 11 wins, five draws and 21 defeats.
Speaking to the media during a Zoom call yesterday, Brathwaite said he and Holder are on good terms and that he wanted to continue from where they left off in Bangladesh.
“Just want to thank God for the opportunity. For me it is just the continuation of what we did in Bangladesh. I thought the attitude we showed in the practice sessions and on the field, I think that was key,” Brathwaite explained.
“For me as the leader, I just want to lead from the front and for us to keep that same attitude. Moving forward, obviously we want to win games, but I think once we are disciplined and keep that attitude that will be the key for us moving forward,” he continued.
“I had a chat with a number of these guys and it’s not going to change. The key is not to slack off. We have two matches, so that’s ten days of cricket and we know we have to do it. For me it is all about attitude from warming up to fielding and all the simple things. We have to commit with the right mindset and attitude to these things and it will take care of the performance. I will lead by example. I think we’re in good hands going forward,” he added.
Speaking about the change of captains, chairman of selectors Roger Harper said the recent Bangladesh series was an eye-opener for them and also backed Brathwaite to come good with the bat despite the added responsibility of captaincy.
“Sometimes a few months can be a very long time and Bangladesh really opened our eyes to a number of things,” he told the media yesterday.
“What we saw in Bangladesh was a team playing with passion and determination and rallying around each other with great teamwork and showing a real drive to succeed and I think Kraigg as captain of the team played a major part of that,” he continued.
“We also saw in Bangladesh as well, Kraigg’s batting returning to the sort of form we expect and look forward to and I think that will only get better. I think he handled the responsibility quite well and I expect big scores to come from him in the very near future.”
Harper also noted that the team displayed a culture they would like to cultivate and develop in the team.
“Bangladesh presented us with an opportunity where areas where we thought there was a need for improvement, we saw exactly the sort of effort and spirit and the birth of a culture that we would really like to see go forward and develop and be instilled,” said Harper.
On the absence of Chase, who served as vice-captain to Holder at one point, Harper said that competition for spaces in the Test team was high following the tour of Bangladesh. “When we look at the performances in Bangladesh; some of the players grabbed a place in this squad for this series and unfortunately players had to miss out and Roston Chase was one of them,” he explained.
As for Hetmyer, Harper said the batsman had the ability to be one of the best in the world in all formats of the game, however, as far as Test cricket is concerned, he needs to get some matches and form under his belt.
“He has been absent for a while and has not played regional four-day cricket for a while so he really needs to get some matches under his belt and showcase what he can do, especially in the time after the Bangladesh series where players have really grabbed places for themselves,” pointed out Harper.
“So, he is a player who certainly is still in the forefront of our minds and we are waiting for him to really display the sort of passion and the sort of consistent performances that we are looking for as well,” he concluded.
The first Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from March 21-25. The selection panel also named the squad for the CWI President’s XI to face Sri Lanka in a two-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground on March 17-18.
Test Squad:
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
CWI President’s XI Squad:
Roston Chase (captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach.
Test series schedule
March 21-25: 1st Test @t the SVRS – 10 a.m.
March 29 to April 2: 2nd Test @ the SVRS – 10 a.m.