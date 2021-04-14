Brathwaite: Here to do my job

Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies Test captain, Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies Test captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, believes he can use his extensive experience at the highest level to make an impact for Gloucestershire in his upcoming stint in the County Championship with the west country outfit.

The 28-year-old is set to turn out for the county in the first half of the season, beginning with a high profile clash against Somerset in Taunton today.

Brathwaite has played 68 Tests and struck nine hundreds, and is on his fourth county campaign after previously featuring for Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and Glamorgan.

“Playing here before obviously, I have a few experiences and for me it’s just to wherever I can assist as a batsman and as a player advice-wise, I would do that,” the Barbadian said. “And for me possibly as the opening batsman, it’s just to build that foundation to make it easier for the guys coming to follow. It’s just about doing my job to be honest.”

Brathwaite arrived in England immediately following the Sri Lanka series but was forced to quarantine under the country’s Covid-19 regulations, causing him to miss the club’s first game against Surrey which they won by eight wickets.

And he said he was thrilled to finally be among the squad and preparing for the upcoming contest.“I’m very happy to be here, very happy to be out of quarantine and I look forward to doing well for Gloucestershire,” he said. “Obviously I’m a cricketer and I love to play cricket so coming and seeing the guys is a nice feeling, and I really look forward to going out there and playing some cricket.”

He continued: “I followed a few (games) on the website. Obviously saw the guys having a good first game. I’ve been on the website [following] and it’s good to see the guys doing well.”

West Indies Test captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, believes he can use his extensive experience at the highest level to make an impact for Gloucestershire in his upcoming stint in the County Championship with the west country outfit.

