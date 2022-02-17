Brathwaite, Joseph show pedigree

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph showed no respite to the Guyana Harpy Eagles, bowling the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to an innings and 57-run victory inside three days of their second round West Indies Four-day Championship match yesterday, while a career-best double century from Windies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has put the Barbados Pride in position to complete a win over the Jamaica Scorpions today.
At the Queen’s Park Oval, Joseph blew away the Harpy Eagles with a devastating five-wicket haul.
With Harpy Eagles forced to trail by a massive 322 runs on first innings after Hurricanes declared on 438 for seven, Joseph then rocked the innings to finish with five for 94 as the multiple-times former four-day champions were dismissed for 265.
Left-arm pacer Colin Archibald claimed two for 31 while Joseph’s new-ball partner Jeremiah Louis picked up two for 50, to complete the demolition job.
Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble struck a counter-attacking 58 and left-hander Chandrapaul Hemraj smashed a swift 50 off 45 deliveries, while number ten Gudakesh Motie only delayed the inevitable with a cavalier unbeaten 49 off 52 balls.
The result saw the Hurricanes pick themselves up following their defeat to Barbados Pride in Bridgetown last weekend, while for the Harpy Eagles, it meant their first defeat on the heels of a narrow victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes.
It was Joseph who laid the platform for eventual victory with a destructive five-over spell before lunch when he snatched three for 13 to reduce the Georgetown-based franchise to 52 for three at the interval.
Fresh from the One-Day tour of India where he bowled impressively, Joseph continued in the same vein when he removed Tagenarine Chanderpaul (four), Shimron Hetmyer (five) and captain Leon Johnson (zero) in quick succession.
Joseph later returned to get Bramble and Veersammy Permaul (three) and complete his seventh first class five-wicket haul before Motie threw caution to the wind, belting half-dozen fours and two sixes at the end.
At Kensington Oval, Brathwaite converted his overnight 137 into a double century—278—as the Pride piled up 521 for eight declared, establishing a first innings lead of 193. With a massive deficit facing them, the Scorpions closed day three on 56 for one in their second innings and needing skipper John Campbell and WI batter Jermaine Blackwood to occupy the crease for a long time when they resume their second wicket partnership today.
Summarised scores:
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 116 (Anthony Bramble 38, Keemo Paul 20; Daniel Doram 3-16, Colin Archibald 3-29) & 265 (Anthony Bramble 58, Chandrapaul Hemraj 50, Gudakesh Motie 49; Alzarri Joseph 5-94)
LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 438-7 dec. (Terrance Warde 78 not out, Kieran Powell 74, Devon Thomas 72, Montcin Hodge 71, Jahmar Hamilton 48, Colin Archibald 38; Nial Smith 3-100, Gudakesh Motie 3-119)
JAMAICA SCORPIONS 328 (John Campbell 127, Paul Palmer 76, Nkrumah Bonner 49, Leroy Lugg 39; Ramon Reifer 6-23) and 56 for one (Jermaine Blackwood 24 not out)
BARBADOS PRIDE 521-8 dec. (Kraigg Brathwaite 278, Raymon Reifer 71, Jonathan Carter 68, Shamarh Brooks 39; Patrick Harty 5-111)