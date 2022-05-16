Barbados Pride skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is urging his players to “buckle down” and play hard as they prepare for their third round West Indies Championship match against Guyana Harpy Eagles, bowling off tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
The Pride took the lead in the four-day tournament after two rounds of matches in February and after a three-month break Brathwaite said the team is starting over and they have to come strong again.
“As a team we are feeling good but the main thing is not to underestimate the opponents and think that because a few guys come into the team, we will automatically do well,” Brathwaite warned, adding, “I think we’ve got to buckle down as a unit and come strong. We can’t just think because we’ve got two wins, we’re just going to win.
“Obviously Guyana is playing some good cricket and Trinidad are doing well so we’ve really got to come hard and buckle down and play like it is the first game. For me this is the first game of the season and we’ve got to come and play strong again.”
Barbados defeated the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by four wickets in the first match of the season and followed up with a ten-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions in a match where Brathwaite scored 276 runs.
The Pride will welcome back Roston Chase and Shai Hope to the line-up that also includes Shamarh Brooks, Shane Dowrich and Jomel Warrican.
“It is always pleasing to have international players back into the team but the main thing for me is to lead by example. So let these senior guys lead from the front and that is off the field and on the field in terms of their performance and attitude and once we do that the younger guys will follow,” Brathwaite continued.
He also relishes the rivalry between Barbados and Guyana and said the fixture is an important one for both teams. “Obviously it is a big clash between Barbados and Guyana and the guys are really looking forward to the challenge and getting out there and doing well for the country. It is very important.
“I see this game as the start of the season again and we want to start strong. We have a good rivalry with Guyana but I think these three games are very important. The main thing is don’t underestimate. Just because the senior guys are back, it doesn’t mean anything is put down. We’ve got to work hard for it,” said Brathwaite.
He also noted his players are prepared for whatever is coming their way in terms of the challenge posed by the Guyana spinners.
“We know Guyana has a fair bit of spinners in their team and it is all about backing your plan and sticking with it. A lot of it has to do with trusting your defence when you are playing spin and run-scoring will come in-between. I think the main thing for is as batters is to trust our defence against any bowling and that will put us in good stead. We know it is going to be a challenge with the spinners on the surfaces in Trinidad but the guys are really putting in some hard work,” he added.
The West Indies Test skipper also laid out a challenge to the fast bowlers in the competition to try an out-do their spin counterparts on the Trinidad pitches and for the batters to play long innings as they vie for Test picks. “You just want to see guys performing,” Brathwaite said.
“Performance is always important especially in first-class cricket which is the level under Test cricket. You can’t score runs all the time and get wickets every game but it is always good to get in some good performances because then it would just go right into the Test game,” he explained.
“I look forward to guys raising their hands and getting some big scores and batting long, and for bowlers being tight and getting wickets. It will be great to see fast bowlers doing well here in Trinidad and I think that will be a good challenge for the fast bowlers to outdo the spinners,” Brathwaite added.
SQUADS:
Barbados Pride -- Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Keon Harding, Chaim Holder, Shai Hope, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ramon Simmonds, Jomel Warrican, Camarie Boyce, Justin Greaves.
Guyana Harpy Eagles -- Leon Johnson (Captain), Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Demetri Cameron, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton.