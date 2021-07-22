Brathwaite on losing side in Hundred opener

Former West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite got runs but was on the losing side as Oval Invincibles edged out Manchester Originals by nine runs as the men’s Hundred kicked off in entertaining fashion at The Oval, in London, yesterday.

After a thrilling opening women’s game on Wednesday, the men’s opener also went the distance as Manchester chased 146 to win.

After a poor start, Originals’ Brathwaite hit 37 from 29 balls but, with 19 needed from the last five balls, the West Indian was caught.

It was a fine Invincibles bowling performance which secured the win after captain Sam Billings had earlier hit 49 to lead a recovery from 32 for three to 145 for eight from their 100 balls.

This match didn’t quite match the drama of the women’s opener but it was still another entertaining night at The Oval.

Manchester started badly in their chase, England’s Phil Salt and Jos Buttler making just four and eight respectively. After 41 balls they were 50 for four.

But with Brathwaite at the crease almost anything was possible.

Needing 47 runs from the last 20 balls he hit England’s Tom Curran for six and the home crowd of 18,126—another positive attendance at the start of cricket’s newest competition—were nervous.

Ultimately, though, it was the other Curran, Sam —Tom’s younger brother—who had Brathwaite caught at long-on, leaving the West Indies star to slump from the field dejected, taking Manchester’s hopes with him.

