Brathwaite pleased with series outcome

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite believes his side is on the path to becoming a team to be reckoned with in Test cricket and was happy with the two-Test series, with both matches being drawn, against the higher-ranked Sri Lankans, in Antigua.
The hosts won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series 3-0 prior to the two-Test series and Brathwaite, who took over the reins of the Test side from Jason Holder, praised the fight and determination that was on display throughout the tour.
“For me it’s just about discipline. We showed in back-to-back series (previously away to Bangladesh) that we can be consistent with bowling and scoring runs and it is just to take that belief into the next series,” said the Windies leader. “South Africa is potentially the next series and obviously they are a good team, so we know we’ve got to look at different plans and stuff but we know we are headed in the right direction and I think once we keep that attitude, we will be a team to reckon with.” he said after the team played out a tame draw in the second Test which ended yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
“I’m very happy,” said Brathwaite, regarding the outcome of the second Test which ended yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. “In both Test matches, the bowlers worked really hard and what I was pleased with is that none of the guys ever gave up,” he added.
“Even down to Alzarri Joseph bowling the last spell, still giving an effort to get some short balls in; so I’m very happy with the effort of the team. Bating-wise, we continue to bat a lot of overs. We batted for 90-plus overs which is a positive for us and yes we would have liked to have won, but I was very happy with the attitude we had and the discipline,” he pointed out.
“Obviously the pitch was a good one throughout. It didn’t spin at all, but I was really happy with the fast bowlers’ effort. Shannon (Gabriel), Kemar (Roach), Alzarri, Jason (Holder), even Kyle Mayers when needed and then ‘Jimbo’ (Rahkeem Cornwall) was phenomenal; so, I was happy with the fight we had, we didn’t give up and we just have to keep going from strength to strength,” Brathwaite assessed.
The West Indies skipper was named Player of the Match after his century in the first innings and half-century in the second and he said while the award was pleasing, he was happy to have led the team from the front.