MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew have hailed Kevin Molino as a game-changer, after signing the Trinidadian winger from free agency earlier this week.

The 30-year-old, who has been capped nearly 50 times for Trinidad and Tobago, rejected a deal for a fifth season at Minnesota United last month, opting to become a free agent, and has now found himself on a Crew roster that includes Caribbean players, goalkeeper Elroy Room of Curacao and Haitian forward Derrick Etienne.

Though not disclosed by Crew, media reports said Molino had signed a multi-year contract.